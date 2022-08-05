David Walliams’ Billionaire Boy is coming to Aberdeen and more relevant now than ever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

David Walliams’ Billionaire Boy is coming to Aberdeen and more relevant now than ever

By Danica Ollerova
August 5, 2022, 5:00 pm
billionaire boy aberdeen
Billionaire Boy is coming to Aberdeen. All photos by Mark Douet.

With more and more children seeing unrealistic standards and unattainable wealth on social media, David Walliam’s Billionaire Boy – which is coming to Aberdeen’s HMT – seems more relevant now than ever.

The 2010 book as well as the 2022 Oliver-nominated West End show follow Joe Spud – a 12-year-old boy who happens to be the richest child in the country.

While he can brag about his sports car, two pet crocodiles and getting £100,000 a week as his pocket money, what Joe doesn’t have is a friend. Therefore, he persuades his dad to send him to a local comprehensive school, but things don’t go as smoothly as he’d hoped.

“I think the family show is more relevant now,” said Matthew Gordon who plays Joe, in the current UK tour of the show, which arrives at His Majesty’s next week.

“Children – well, all of us – are so obsessed with social media and material goods. A child wouldn’t be too mistaken to think that the world seems to revolve around success and fortune and it’s the things that you really want.”

Billionaire Boy – which is coming to Aberdeen – may be even more relevant in 2022.

Billionaire Boy is more relevant now than ever

The popular family show, created by producers of Gangsta Granny – another of David Walliams’ books and plays – received its West End premiere last summer, more than a decade after the book was published.

A lot has changed since then – which only makes the moral of the story more important.

A number of recent studies have shown that social media usage can increase the risk of loneliness and anxiety. And it’s only natural that when children see “perfection” online, they can’t help but want to emulate it.

Matthew added: “It’s a shame, really, because it’s the connection to other people that is the reassuring value in life. And I think this story reminds of that and tells young children that’s really what they should be treasuring because money and fame are superficial.”

Billionaire Boy promises to be fun for all the family.

Nominated for Olivier Award

But speaking of fame, Matthew admitted rubbing shoulders with celebrities – including Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley – at the Olivier Awards ceremony was something he “didn’t know how to process”.

“It was one of those things that we didn’t think was going to happen (the show being nominated).

“I went to the event with the show’s director (Neal Foster) and of course, you just see these famous faces sitting around you.”

David Walliams is often compared to British novelist Roald Dahl.

But working on Billionaire Boy kept him grounded.

He said: “It was an honour in a sense to sort of be held up there with the ‘best of’ theatre’ in the land. After years of doing the show, it was nice to say ‘ok, that’s a real mark of what we had done’.”

Aberdeen families will love Billionaire Boy

While Billionaire Boy is aimed at children, Matthew is sure their parents, grandparents and other adult audience members will have a great time, too.

“Actually, often the adults are surprised by how much they enjoy it,” said Matthew.

“I think they think it’s just for the children, but it’s a real family show. There’s music and there are some jokes for the kids, some for the adults – there’s something for everybody to enjoy.”

A scene from Billionaire Boy.

This will be the talented actor’s first time visiting Aberdeen – something he’s really looking forward to.

“Before doing this tour, I didn’t get to see a lot of the country,” said Matthew.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing Aberdeen.”

Billionaire Boy is at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen from Wednesday August 10 to Saturday August 13. Tickets can be purchased here.

