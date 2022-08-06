REVIEW: Bittersweet laughs as curtain comes down on family favourites Funbox By David Dalziel August 6, 2022, 4:16 pm 1 Monkey business was to the fore as Funbox duo Kevin and Anya held their Jungle Party farewell concert at the Music Hall. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal GALLERY: Was your family at the Funbox farewell concert at the Music Hall? Tears and pride as Funbox prepare for farewell concert at Aberdeen’s Music Hall REVIEW: Footloose makes it impossible to sit still at Aberdeen’s HMT REVIEW: Eden Court’s The Stamping Ground is a love letter to Runrig and our land