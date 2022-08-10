Burn: Alan Cumming explores ‘the real man behind the legend’ in show about Robert Burns

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

West End legend Alan Cumming has become “obsessed” with what it must have been like to be Robert Burns – so much so he created a one-man show dedicated to challenging the ‘biscuit tin’ image of Scotland’s National Bard.

“The biggest misconception about Burns is that he was this strong, robust alpha male,” said Alan.

“He was actually very physically and mentally fragile. That to me was the first thing that surprised me when I started looking into him.

“People think he was this ploughman in the fields, making poems as he ploughed away and he was strong and manly – sort of a superhero in a way.

“But actually, the truth was that he was much more fragile in all ways.”

Alan teamed up with Oliver Award-winning choreographer Steven Hoggett, who previously worked on Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, to create Burn – a one-man dance theatre show which is coming to Aberdeen and Inverness.

Inspired by Robert Burns’ personal letters

Working with academics from the University Of Glasgow’s Centre for Robert Burns Studies, Alan read many of the bard’s personal letters which are the inspiration behind the show that just premiered at the Edinburgh International Festival.

“We know him through his poems but his letters reveal a very different story – partly because they’re not written in Scots as the majority of his poems are,” said Alan.

“So when you start reading these letters, you think ‘Who’s this person?’.

“It just doesn’t sound like the Burns we know. Number one, he’s writing in English and also, you see him talking about his day-to-day life, problems and interactions, and anxieties.

“You see that he’s begging rich people for money. He was an unsuccessful farmer so he wanted to supplement his income by joining the excises. So you see all these different sides of him through the letters.”

What did independence mean to Burns?

In a post-Brexit world where conversations about the second Scottish independence referendum are ongoing and politicians argue whether Burns would have voted yes or no, it seems timely to tell the unembellished story of one of the most celebrated Scottish men.

Alan said: “What I found is that when you mention the word independence, people get a little nervous because it’s so politicised, but actually, the notion of being independent – to be able to look after yourself, that you don’t rely on people for your own welfare and for your own good – that is something he talks about a lot.

“Independence as a concept is all over his letters and poems. But he wasn’t able to be independent – he was dependent on so many people.

“He believed in the freedom of your own responsibility and I definitely looked at the motion of independence in a different way because of his writings.

“His letters were really incredible and that’s why all the words I say on the stage are his words. I cut and pasted them into this hour-long thing with dance and video.”

One-man dance theatre extravaganza

But did Alan always know he was going to tell Burns’ story in this way?

“No, I didn’t,” said the Olivier Award-winning actor.

“There were two strands to it. I became more fascinated by Burns as a man behind the legend out of curiosity about my own Scottishness and maleness – that was one element.

“And the other… I sort of realised – when I hit 50 and I was dancing in a show on Broadway (Cabaret) – that I probably wouldn’t be asked to dance in that way and extent ever again and that I would never be that fit ever again.

“And I thought ‘Oh my god, this is it – I’m like an old horse who’s never going to be asked to do a race anymore’. But it felt like I wasn’t finished.

“I always admired dancers and always loved working with dancers and choreographers. I put it out to the universe and the universe answered and here I am.

“I’m doing a show about someone I’m really passionate about and wanted to delve into more and I’m doing it in a form that I wanted to do it in.”

We spoke to Alan just after his preview event at Greenock which he said was “terrifying”.

“I made up a few dance moves that weren’t choreographed – but that’s a good thing about a one-man show, you can do that,” laughed Alan.

Alan Cumming on creating one-man show Burn

We wondered… how many people does it actually take to create a one-man show?

“Thousands! Well, not thousands, but it’s a lot,” laughed Alan who previously appeared in The Good Wife, X-Men and Spy Kids.

“There are at least 20 people on tour. When you come see the show you’ll understand why. It’s more complex – it’s not just me standing on the stage reading a book. There’s a video screen behind me and the lighting is incredible too.

“There are two people that I call ninjas who are on stage in these black outfits – so you don’t see them – that move things. It really does take a lot of people.”

The music of acclaimed contemporary composer Anna Meredith also adds another dimension to the exciting new production.

Returning to Aberdeen and Inverness

Burn will mark the actor’s first professional return to Aberdeen in almost 15 years. The last time he performed at His Majesty’s Theatre was back in 2008 when he toured with The Bacchae (an ancient Greek tragedy).

He also attended the official re-opening ceremony of The Lemon Tree.

“I always love travelling in Scotland,” said Alan who recently explored the country with Miriam Margolyes to film Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland. The duo are currently in the process of filming season two.

How to book tickets to see Burn in Aberdeen and Inverness

Burn is at His Majesty’s Theatre from Wednesday August 24 to Saturday August 27. Tickets can be purchased here.

Those in Inverness can see the show at Eden Court from Thursday September 8 to Saturday September 10. Click here if you wish to buy tickets.

After that, Alan will take the show to The Joyce Theater in New York.

You might also like…