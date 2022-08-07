GALLERY: Car enthusiasts enjoy Aberdeen Performance Car Show By Emma Grady August 7, 2022, 8:46 pm Updated: August 8, 2022, 9:25 am 0 Aberdeen Performance Car Show 2022 at Castle Fraser. Picture by Kenny Elrick [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal ‘Feels like we’re doing something right’: Aberdeen Performance Car Show organiser thrilled after Castle Fraser event Aberdeen Performance Car Show promises day of skills and stunts GALLERY: 25 of the best pictures from Nuart Aberdeen on Saturday Crathes Vintage Car Rally returns much to the delight of motoring enthusiasts