Dean Friedman: Olivia Newton-John was amazing – even though she kept me off the top of the charts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Dean Friedman: Olivia Newton-John was amazing – even though she kept me off the top of the charts

By Scott Begbie
August 10, 2022, 11:45 am
dean friedman
Acclaimed singer-songwriter Dean Friedman is playing Aberdeen Art Centre this weekend.

It’s late October 1978 and the top five of the UK charts reads like a list of all-time classic songs.

At number five, Rose Royce is telling us Love Don’t Live Here Anymore, at number four, John Travolta is pining for Sandy, at number two Boney M are all about Russia’s greatest love machine, Rasputin and sitting at number one is the endless classic Summer Nights by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

What about number three? Well that’s one Dean Friedman with the mini-musical that is Lucky Stars.

“Olivia – bless her – and Mr Travolta held me off that top spot, but I held no grudges. There was no fighting the goliath that was Grease,” said the American singer-songwriter, who, like the rest of the world, was saddened by the Grease star’s death this week.

Dean Friedman, who plays Aberdeen Arts Centre on Saturday, was on the brink of major stardom in 1978 with his single, Lucky Stars.

“She had a lovely spirit and a beautiful voice and she gave a lot of joy to a lot of people,” said Dean, who will be performing at Aberdeen Arts Centre this Saturday August 13 before taking up a residency at the Edinburgh Fringe next week.

Dean Friedman was on brink of stardom – until BBC banned his song

Dean’s UK chart achievement with Lucky Stars – a duet with Denise Mara – was followed up with popular tracks such as Lydia and Woman Of Mine, while he was best known in his native US with his hit single Ariel.

His album, Well, Well Said The Rocking Chair reached number 21 in the UK charts and won both critical praise and an army of loyal fans, many who still today think of Dean’s songs from that period as a soundtrack to their lives.

He seemed to be on the brink of major stardom, ready to take his place among the stars of the day that are still household names, such as the Boomtown Rats, Electric Light Orchestra, and Blondie.

Then it all went quiet. Dean blames the BBC.

Dean Friedman couldn’t fight the “Grease goliath” that held his Lucky Stars off the top of the charts.

“My single McDonald’s Girl was banned by the BBC because at that time they had very strict regulations about making any mention of a commercial entity – even though there was only one McDonald’s in all of the UK,” he said.

“That led to me being dropped by my label.”

However, several years later a then-unknown Canadian band – the Bare Naked Ladies, no less  – covered McDonald’s Girl and it became their first hit.

“Then YouTube came along and it went viral all over the world,” said Dean. “There are hundreds of versions of people acting out McDonald’s Girl. It was the little song that could, it insisted on being heard.

“Then to top it off, more than 30 years after it was banned, I got a phone call from the McDonald’s Corporation saying ‘Dean, we’d like to licence your song for our national TV and radio campaign’. I said ‘what took you so long?’”

Dean Friedman created one of the world’s first crowdfunded albums

Not that Dean was idle during any of this. In the 80s he composed and produced soundtracks for TV and film – including the hit series Boon, which starred Michael Elphick.

He also wrote the first consumer guide to synthesisers, becoming a pioneer of virtual reality and creating the first reality video game for TV, used by Nickelodeon.

And in the 1990s he developed a “musical playground for children” at the Eureka! The UK’s Children’s Museum in Halifax with a range of weird and wonderful invented instruments such as the honkblatt and booble.

“So for a number of years I was creating these gigantic musical playground instruments for museums and theme parks all over the world and millions of kids have played on them.”

But by 2001 the siren song of writing and producing a new album was too strong to resist.

Flashback to Dean Friedman in the late 1970s. The singer-songwriter plays Aberdeen Arts Centre this weekend.

“I was sitting in my treehouse, I had a bunch of songs, I wanted to record an album, but I needed money to upgrade the studio and pay other musicians.

“It was the early days of the internet and only had about 1,000 people on my email list, but I wrote an email saying ‘I don’t want to wait another 20 years for some label to give me permission to record, so if you pre-order this album in advance, I’ll deliver it within a year’.”

The Treehouse Journals was one of the world’s first crowdfunded albums – Marillion had done a similar thing a few months earlier – and set Dean back on track.

“I’ve been crowdfunding my albums and tours ever since for which I owe a huge debt of gratitude to my enthusiastic listeners.”

Dean Friedman wants to create songs with ‘cinematic quality’

That includes his latest album, his ninth, American Lullabies which came out last year, his personal reflection on the “crazy stuff” that has swept the world in recent years.

dean friedman
Dean Friedman is looking forward to his gig at Aberdeen Arts Centre.

It also highlights the model of songwriting that has stood Dean in such good stead throughout his career.

“I think of what I do as someone who writes short stories and sets them to music,” he said, adding he draws on numerous genres including the artists who influenced him, such as Joni Mitchell, Randy Newman, Paul Simon, Elton John and Bernie Taupin.

“Somehow in their songs they manage to conjure up a whole world, almost of a cinematic quality. That’s something I have always aspired to do, from starting out as a songwriter to this day.”

Dean Friedman will play mix of songs for his fans at Aberdeen Art Centre

Which means Dean will have plenty of material to draw on for his gig at Aberdeen Arts Centre on Saturday – more than 45 years’ worth.

“I always delight in visiting those familiar tunes that folks were first introduced to my music with, all those early hits. Then I mix it up with fan favourites from four decades of recordings and I’ll sprinkle in some selections from the new album, American Lullaby,” he said.

For more information and tickets for Dean Friedman at Aberdeen Arts Centre visit aberdeenartscentre.com

You might also like… 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]