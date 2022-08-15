Banned Fringe comedian Jerry Sadowitz is headliner at Aberdeen’s comedy festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz whose show at the Edinburgh Fringe was cancelled after accusations of racism and misogyny is one of the headliners for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.

The comedian, known throughout his career as one of the most extreme and offensive comedians in the UK, is scheduled to perform at the Tivoli Theatre for two nights on October 13 and 14.

Aberdeen Inspired, who stage the comedy festival, were unable to say today whether the shows would still go ahead.

Tickets for Mr Sadowitz’s show – called Not For Anyone – have sold well, with the theatre getting close to capacity for both nights.

The comedian had been due to perform two nights at the Pleasance venue in the Edinburgh Fringe at the weekend, but the venue cancelled his second show, saying it had received an unprecedented number of complaints about its content.

The Pleasance said Mr Sadowitz’s act was “extreme in its racism, sexism, homophobia and misogyny” and there were complaints about the comedian exposing himself.

In a statement, the venue said: “We will not associate with content which attacks people’s dignity and the language used on stage was, in our view, completely unacceptable. We received an unprecedented number of complaints that could not be ignored and we had a duty to respond.”

Did a show last night, 75 mins, thought it went well. Didn't see any walkouts. Today I’m told my show's been cancelled. Great stuff. I'm truly sorry for everyone who travelled to see the show tonight. — Jerry Sadowitz (@RealJSadowitz) August 13, 2022

However, Mr Sadowitz hit back on his Twitter account saying the decision to cancel his show had “cheapened and simplified” his act, adding his show for 600 people “went pretty well, with no hint of anything going wrong”.

He said: “There’s a lot of silly, exaggerated irony and nonsense, real fake and exaggerated anger and bile, and even getting my dick out is for the purpose of the funny line which follows it.

“I ask nobody to agree with anything I say or do on stage… and have never once courted a mainstream audience to come to my shows because guess what? In real life, I really don’t want to upset anyone.

“The show is what it is, for those who enjoy it. The rest of you… please stick to Carry On films.”

In the promotional blurb for his Not For Anyone show at the Tivoli, Mr Sadowitz states: “Please note that I might just do card tricks and say NOTHING for a whole hour or I might just do the usual ‘screaming fascist’ schtick. Or both. Patrons may wish to drink alcohol pre‐show to avoid boredom, embarrassment and guilt.”

The decision by the Pleasance to cancel his show saw a flood of comments on social media from fans, comedians and public figures decrying the decision, including Piers Morgan and Jonathan Pie.

Jeremy Vine tweeted: “I’ve seen Jerry Sadowitz perform four times. Each gig was more offensive than the last. No one complained because that’s what Jerry does.”

