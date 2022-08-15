Banned Fringe comedian Jerry Sadowitz is headliner at Aberdeen’s comedy festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Banned Fringe comedian Jerry Sadowitz is headliner at Aberdeen’s comedy festival

By Scott Begbie
August 15, 2022, 4:29 pm Updated: August 15, 2022, 4:30 pm
Jerry Sadowitz is due to perform at Aberdeen International Comedy Festival this October.
Jerry Sadowitz is due to perform at Aberdeen International Comedy Festival this October.

Controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz whose show at the Edinburgh Fringe was cancelled after accusations of racism and misogyny is one of the headliners for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.

The comedian, known throughout his career as one of the most extreme and offensive comedians in the UK, is scheduled to perform at the Tivoli Theatre for two nights on October 13 and 14.

Aberdeen Inspired, who stage the comedy festival, were unable to say today whether the shows would still go ahead.

Tickets for Mr Sadowitz’s show – called Not For Anyone – have sold well, with the theatre getting close to capacity for both nights.

Jerry Sadowitz is renowned for his offensive and extreme comedy.

Complaints about comedian exposing himself during Fringe show

The comedian had been due to perform two nights at the Pleasance venue in the Edinburgh Fringe at the weekend, but the venue cancelled his second show, saying it had received an unprecedented number of complaints about its content.

The Pleasance said Mr Sadowitz’s act was “extreme in its racism, sexism, homophobia and misogyny” and there were complaints about the comedian exposing himself.

In a statement, the venue said: “We will not associate with content which attacks people’s dignity and the language used on stage was, in our view, completely unacceptable. We received an unprecedented number of complaints that could not be ignored and we had a duty to respond.”

However, Mr Sadowitz hit back on his Twitter account saying the decision to cancel his show had “cheapened and simplified” his act, adding his show for 600 people “went pretty well, with no hint of anything going wrong”.

He said: “There’s a lot of silly, exaggerated irony and nonsense, real fake and exaggerated anger and bile, and even getting my dick out is for the purpose of the funny line which follows it.

“I ask nobody to agree with anything I say or do on stage… and have never once courted a mainstream audience to come to my shows because guess what? In real life, I really don’t want to upset anyone.

“The show is what it is, for those who enjoy it. The rest of you… please stick to Carry On films.”

Jerry Sadowitz is also a renowned close-up magician.

Sadowitz ban decision decried by comedians and public figures

In the promotional blurb for his Not For Anyone show at the Tivoli, Mr Sadowitz states: “Please note that I might just do card tricks and say NOTHING for a whole hour or I might just do the usual ‘screaming fascist’ schtick. Or both. Patrons may wish to drink alcohol pre‐show to avoid boredom, embarrassment and guilt.”

The decision by the Pleasance to cancel his show saw a flood of comments on social media from fans, comedians and public figures decrying the decision, including Piers Morgan and Jonathan Pie.

Jeremy Vine tweeted: “I’ve seen Jerry Sadowitz perform four times. Each gig was more offensive than the last. No one complained because that’s what Jerry does.”

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]