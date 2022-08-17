Aberdeen Horror Con to thrill north-east fans and scare up funds for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Aberdeen Horror Con to thrill north-east fans and scare up funds for charity

By Danica Ollerova
August 17, 2022, 5:00 pm
aberdeen horror con

The first-ever Aberdeen Horror Con is set to thrill north-east fans this Halloween – while raising funds for a good cause.

With horror traders, filmmakers, authors, artists, mind readers, cosplay and more, the city’s first horror convention – taking place on October 30 – promises to get everyone in the Halloween spirit.

Laura Ripley – the owner of Aberdeen-based horror entertainment company Northern Frights – is behind the event.

The “master of fear management” – as she likes to call herself – initially created the company to bring Halloween back to Aberdeen. But Laura quickly expanded her business to also host horror escape rooms, conventions, and prop and costume making.

Aberdeen Horror Con to creep up to Aberdeen

And now, she can also add “Aberdeen Horror Con” to her impressive resume.

Laura said: “There’s not really a horror industry in Scotland so I’m trying to bring horror events to Scotland – mainly Aberdeen.

Laura Ripley, owner of Northern Frights.

“I run a Zombie-themed escape room all year round. I have a couple of events at Cineworld when horror movies come out and I run murder mysteries and now the Aberdeen Horror Con.

“This is just the first one – the next year’s horror con is going to be a lot bigger.”

Aberdeen author Paul M. Feeney, artist Laura Blackledge who studied at the Gray’s School Of Art, and a representative from Clear Focus Movies – an Aberdeen-based company that produces horror films for international markets – will attend the convention.

Authors, traders and cosplayers to attend

Ghostbusters Of Aberdeen – a group of cosplayers from the north-east – and many others are expected to be part of the city’s first horror con.

“We also have a virtual reality company coming – there will be a virtual reality horror game,” added Laura who’s a big fan of “Chucky movies” (Child’s Play films) and “any Blumhouse movies” (such as Get Out, The Black Phone).

“We’ll also have a costume competition and a prop display. Cineworld will come along to talk about horror films and we’ll have a mind reader too.

“The event will end with a burlesque dancer doing a horror burlesque…thing.”

aberdeen horror con
Don’t miss Aberdeen Horror Con this October.

Aberdeen Horror Con is split into two parts – morning and afternoon – with one-hour time slots available too.

While the morning event is family-friendly, Laura would like to stress that it’s still a horror-themed event, but there will be activities for children, including a scavenger hunt, and the little ones will get a trick or treat bag before heading home.

Book tickets for Aberdeen Horror Con

Aberdeen Horror Con – taking place on October 30 at Aberdeen Altens Hotel – is almost sold out, with only some one-hour time slots available which can be purchased here.

All proceeds from ticket sales as well as the event’s raffle will go to Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland which supports and helps people with chest, heart and stroke conditions to live life to the full.

“I have asthma, for one, but the charity is very helpful and with Covid right now, they need more support,” said Laura.

Click here for more information about the one-day horror-themed convention.

Granite City Comic Con at Pittodrie Stadium in 2018: Laura Ripley and Liam Matheson. Photo by Darrell Benns.

The P&J entertainment team spoke to Laura on the day we announced that Stonegate – the company which owns Slains Castle – launched proposals to turn the Belmont Street bar into a branch of its Slug and Lettuce chain (which is more glam than ghoulish).

Naturally, we had to ask what the local “master of fear management” thought of the planned changes.

“I think it’s disappointing,” said Laura.

“It’s the only horror-themed thing we’ve got. If I had the money, I’d have bought it.”

