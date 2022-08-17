Aberdeen Horror Con to thrill north-east fans and scare up funds for charity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The first-ever Aberdeen Horror Con is set to thrill north-east fans this Halloween – while raising funds for a good cause.

With horror traders, filmmakers, authors, artists, mind readers, cosplay and more, the city’s first horror convention – taking place on October 30 – promises to get everyone in the Halloween spirit.

Laura Ripley – the owner of Aberdeen-based horror entertainment company Northern Frights – is behind the event.

The “master of fear management” – as she likes to call herself – initially created the company to bring Halloween back to Aberdeen. But Laura quickly expanded her business to also host horror escape rooms, conventions, and prop and costume making.

Aberdeen Horror Con to creep up to Aberdeen

And now, she can also add “Aberdeen Horror Con” to her impressive resume.

Laura said: “There’s not really a horror industry in Scotland so I’m trying to bring horror events to Scotland – mainly Aberdeen.

“I run a Zombie-themed escape room all year round. I have a couple of events at Cineworld when horror movies come out and I run murder mysteries and now the Aberdeen Horror Con.

“This is just the first one – the next year’s horror con is going to be a lot bigger.”

Aberdeen author Paul M. Feeney, artist Laura Blackledge who studied at the Gray’s School Of Art, and a representative from Clear Focus Movies – an Aberdeen-based company that produces horror films for international markets – will attend the convention.

Authors, traders and cosplayers to attend

Ghostbusters Of Aberdeen – a group of cosplayers from the north-east – and many others are expected to be part of the city’s first horror con.

“We also have a virtual reality company coming – there will be a virtual reality horror game,” added Laura who’s a big fan of “Chucky movies” (Child’s Play films) and “any Blumhouse movies” (such as Get Out, The Black Phone).

“We’ll also have a costume competition and a prop display. Cineworld will come along to talk about horror films and we’ll have a mind reader too.

“The event will end with a burlesque dancer doing a horror burlesque…thing.”

Aberdeen Horror Con is split into two parts – morning and afternoon – with one-hour time slots available too.

While the morning event is family-friendly, Laura would like to stress that it’s still a horror-themed event, but there will be activities for children, including a scavenger hunt, and the little ones will get a trick or treat bag before heading home.

Book tickets for Aberdeen Horror Con

Aberdeen Horror Con – taking place on October 30 at Aberdeen Altens Hotel – is almost sold out, with only some one-hour time slots available which can be purchased here.

All proceeds from ticket sales as well as the event’s raffle will go to Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland which supports and helps people with chest, heart and stroke conditions to live life to the full.

“I have asthma, for one, but the charity is very helpful and with Covid right now, they need more support,” said Laura.

Click here for more information about the one-day horror-themed convention.

The P&J entertainment team spoke to Laura on the day we announced that Stonegate – the company which owns Slains Castle – launched proposals to turn the Belmont Street bar into a branch of its Slug and Lettuce chain (which is more glam than ghoulish).

Naturally, we had to ask what the local “master of fear management” thought of the planned changes.

“I think it’s disappointing,” said Laura.

“It’s the only horror-themed thing we’ve got. If I had the money, I’d have bought it.”

