Home Entertainment

‘I’m living a past life of sex and drugs and rock ‘n’ roll on stage’ says Corrie legend Kevin Kennedy

By Scott Begbie
August 19, 2022, 5:00 pm
Kevin Kennedy
Kevin Kennedy - still much-loved for his role as Corrie's Curly Watts - is loving every moment of Rock Of Ages, which is heading for Eden Court,

Kevin Kennedy is “living a past life on stage” as club owner Dennis Dupree in Rock Of Ages – a character who embraces the Hollywood lifestyle of sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll to excess.

“He’s an extremist, one is too much and a hundred is not enough, he embraces the drug culture, embraces the sexual freedom of being a club owner and he’s very funny and also destructive, so there is a serious side to it,” said the actor who became a household name as Curly Watts in Coronation Street.

And Kevin knows all about that serious and destructive side, making no secret of his personal and very public battle with alcohol addiction that was played out across tabloid headlines some 20 years ago.

Kevin Kennedy as club owner Dennis Dupree in Rock Of Ages which is heading for Eden Court in Inverness next week.

“I’m living another life on stage, or a past life. I’ve long since I’ve given up that sort of caper, but I use the personal experiences I had to good effect in this, although it’s not a serious piece, it’s just an evening of excess and fun,” said the actor who arrives with Rock Of Ages at Eden Court in Inverness next week.

Kevin Kennedy carved a glittering career on stage and screen

Kevin has now been clean and sober for 24 years after a “moment of clarity” when he became aware he was on a downward spiral.

“I realised if I keep doing this, the future is not going to be very bright, in fact it’s going to be more deadly.”

That epiphany saw Kevin, with the help of many others, pull back from the brink and carry on with his glittering career, from Coronation Street, where Curly is still one of the most loved characters in the history of the show, to his life as a star of West End and touring musicals.

Kevin Kennedy has starred in the stage version of The Commitments as Da.

He has enjoyed headlining roles in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Commitments, Chicago and The Rocky Horror Show, but Dennis Dupree in Rock Of Ages is one of his favourite parts in one of his favourite musicals.

Dupree is the owner of the Bourbon Room – based on LA’s infamous Viper Room – which is threatened with demolition, prompting a campaign to save it from the wrecking ball.

‘I was the original bass player in The Smiths’ says Kevin Kennedy

Fast and fun, the show features a string of legendary 80s rock anthems and has a joyous sense of humour.

Kevin said: “It’s very, very funny, very irreverent, it has scantily clad men and women and is peppered with 80s classics, all your guilty pleasures like We Built This City and many more from the big hair 80s… it’s just an enjoyable evening of excess and fun.”

Rock Of Ages is fantastic evening of excess and fun – and great 80s tracks – says Kevin Kennedy.

The roll call of tracks is impressive from The Final Countdown to I Want To Know What Love Is, which all speak to another past life of Kevin as a musician.

“I’ve always been a musico, my rock ‘n’ roll bones are quite good, actually. I was the original bass player with The Smiths,” he said, casually throwing that eyebrow-raising fact into the chat.

“I didn’t put much credence on that until I read Johnny Marr’s book and Johnny put a lot of importance on it and I thought ‘well, if Johnny puts a lot of importance on it’…” said Kevin.

He was childhood friends with Johnny, playing with him in a band called Paris Valentinos, alongside Andy Rourke. After Kevin went to study drama, Johnny and Andy went on to form The Smiths with Morrisey.  Kevin and Johhny are still good mates.

Kevin Kennedy and Johnny Marr of The Smiths were childhood friends and still good mates.

Kevin continued his music career in parallel with his acting, including being part of an Irish showband, then forming a “country-feel” band, A Bunch Of Thieves, all of this in the early 80s.

“Eventually I was signed by Simon Cowell. I had a gold album, I played in Nashville and Memphis and the Riverfest in Arkansas, with the likes of Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson – I was on the same bill but right at the bottom in very small writing.”

‘I would be overjoyed to play Curly Watts again’ says Kevin Kennedy

Then Coronation Street happened and Kevin became Curly, the loveable hapless character that fans still clamour to see back on the cobbles of Weatherfield, even 20 years after he left the show.

Speculation he might return reached a frenzy in recent days when a social post of Kevin and current Corrie star Alan Halsall – who plays Tyrone – bumping into each other at Paphos Airport went viral.

“We did the obligatory selfie and it went a little bit crazy,” said Kevin.

While Kevin said he’s not aware of any plans for Curly to return, he would jump at the chance if the producers ever came calling.

“I would be overjoyed. My job is storytelling – whether it be on television, on stage, on film, or music or whatever – as is Coronation Street’s,” he said.

“If those two were to come together, we could tell a story, then I think it would be pretty marvellous.”

Kevin Kennedy
Kevin Kennedy as Curly Watts and Sarah Lancashire as Raquel in Corrie.

For now, though, his focus is firmly on Rock Of Ages and the fun he is having on stage every night, feeding off the energy of the young cast and the audience.

“As soon as that first chord hits, it’s a wild ride and it’s different every night and it’s all good energy. I feel it afterwards – I’m 60, but when I’m on stage I still think I’m 23,” he said.

“But I absolutely love being on stage. It was what I was born to do, it was what I was trained to do and it’s what I’ve been doing for 40 years now. I still get an incredible buzz from it and long may that continue.”

Kevin Kennedy’s charity to help addiction recovery is ‘payback’

Away from the stage, though, Kevin has another project very close to his heart – his charity Kennedy Street, set up with his wife Clare, to help people recover from addiction.

“We have just got our first physical hub in Brighton, after helping people online,” adding his charity work is “absolutely” payback for the help he was given to get through his own addiction.

“When I first got sober there was a lot of shame-based stuff and other addicts were very reticent to ask for help because of the shame involved. We’re trying to break that taboo and we have a physical place you can go now and won’t be judged.

“All the people who work for the charity are in recovery, so there’s nothing you can tell us we don’t already know.”

For more information and tickets for Rock Of Ages – which is at Eden Court from Tuesday August 23 until Saturday August 27 – visit eden-court.co.uk

