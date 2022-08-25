Aberdeen International Comedy Festival unveils exciting new acts for final line-up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The final and full line-up for the fun-packed Aberdeen International Comedy Festival has been unveiled.

Into the mix goes an additional 19 acts, adding to already announced headliners such as Daniel Sloss, Harry Hill, Jack Dee and Milton Jones.

The newly-announced shows include a slew of Scottish talent and many comedians coming fresh from the Edinburgh Fringe to take part in the festival, staged by Aberdeen Inspired, running for 11 days in October.

Shona Byrne, festival manager said: “It is hugely exciting to announce the full line-up for what truly will be our biggest, funniest and best festival yet.

“Whether you’re considering catching some live stand-up for the first time or are a comedy stalwart keen to enjoy the next big thing, then Aberdeen truly is the best place to be this October.”

Scottish favourites for Aberdeen International Comedy Festival

Among the new shows, one of the hottest tickets will be Stuart McPherson (Siberia, October 16), who’s bringing his acclaimed 2022 Fringe show The Peesh to the festival.

Another popular show is likely to be Glaswegian Liam Farrelly (Under the Hammer, October 9) with his highly anticipated Fringe debut show, God’s Brother-In-Law.

Winner of Scottish Comedian of the Year in December 2021 Liam is said to be leading the way for a new wave of Scottish stand-ups and is set to win audiences over with his appealing wit and charm.

Adding to the Scottish flavour will be Doric’s Funniest (O’Neill’s, October 6), Glasgow’s Christopher Macarthur-Boyd (Blue Lamp, October 12) and fabulously kilted Craig Hill (Tivoli, October 15).

Drag makes its festival debut when What a Gag! (Aberdeen Art Centre, October 7) – a drag show from Slay Presents featuring some of the nation’s best-loved drag artists – lands.

The programme also includes a host of family shows, comedy movies at the Belmont Filmhouse, musical comedy and improvised acts.

Comedy festival can drive recovery of Aberdeen city centre

The comedy festival also announced funding and sponsorship from Event Scotland and radio station Original 106 for the event which will run from Thursday October 6 to Sunday October 16 with around 50 shows at a range of venues across the city centre.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said he was delighted to have secured the support of Event Scotland and Original 106.

He said: “To have secured Original 106 as our festival partner further demonstrates the enthusiasm that exists within the business community to partner with us and help drive forward the recovery of the city centre.

“We have around 25 venues supporting the festival this year by hosting shows and we are delighted to be able to support them by bringing comedy to their doorsteps.”

New city centre venues for Aberdeen International Comedy Festival

New city centre venues hosting shows for the first time include The Priory on Belmont Street where MC Hammersmith (October 11) will deliver his hilarious improvised raps and Union Kirk which will showcase two exclusive festival shows titled Supernova (October 8) featuring rising star Connor Burns, the whimsical Gareth Waugh and JoJo Sutherland, the teller of many a saucy story.

The following night, the Supernova line-up includes 2021’s Scottish Comedian of the Year Award-winner Liam Farrelly, Scot Squad’s Chris Forbes and the delightfully crude Kai Humphries (a Geordie, but an honorary Scot) on the bill.

Meanwhile, local charity Mental Health Aberdeen has been named official charity partner for the second time running.

Tickets for the new shows are now on sale at www.aberdeencomedyfestival.com

Who are the new acts announced for Aberdeen International Comedy Festival?

Doric’s Funniest, O’Neill’s Aberdeen, October 6

Slay Presents! What a Gag, October 7

Lee Kyle: An Actual Giant, Aberdeen Arts Centre, October 8

Rockhopper Comedy Presents The Looney Toonsers, The Glentanar, October 8

Lunchtime Laughs ft. Scott Forbes & support, McGinty’s Meal an’ Ale, October 8

Joe McTernan: The Joe Must Go On, ATIK, October 8

Susan Riddell: Living My 2nd Best Life, ATIK, October 8

Liam Farrelly: God’s Brother-In-Law, Under The Hammer, October 9

Lunchtime Laughs Ft. Joe McTernan & Gus Lymburn, The Glentanar, October 9

MC Hammersmith: One Man Eight Mile, The Priory, October 11

Christopher Macarthur-Boyd: Oh No, The Blue Lamp, October 12

Krystal Evans: Kaleidoscope, Books & Beans, October 13

Magic Gareth: Magic Eye, Mac’s Pizzeria, October 15

Lunchtime Laughs Ft. Paul McDaniel & Richard Pulsford, The Glentanar, October 15

Lunchtime Laughs Ft. Robin Grainger & Weegie Hink Ae That? O’Neill’s, October 15

Robin Grainger: Robin Time, Unit 51, October 15

Richard Pulsford: A Bit More Rich, Unit 51, October 15

Stuart McPherson: The Peesh, Siberia, October 16

