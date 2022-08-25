Aberdeen International Comedy Festival unveils exciting new acts for final line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Aberdeen International Comedy Festival unveils exciting new acts for final line-up

By Scott Begbie
August 25, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: August 25, 2022, 2:12 pm
TStuart McPherson, Liam Farrelly and Christopher Macarthur-Boyd are among 19 new acts announced along with the final line-up for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.
The final and full line-up for the fun-packed Aberdeen International Comedy Festival has been unveiled.

Into the mix goes an additional 19 acts, adding to already announced headliners such as Daniel Sloss, Harry Hill, Jack Dee and Milton Jones.

The newly-announced shows include a slew of Scottish talent and many comedians coming fresh from the Edinburgh Fringe to take part in the festival, staged by Aberdeen Inspired, running for 11 days in October.

Shona Byrne, festival manager said: “It is hugely exciting to announce the full line-up for what truly will be our biggest, funniest and best festival yet.

Liam Farrelly, Scottish Comedian Of The Year for 2021 is heading for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.

“Whether you’re considering catching some live stand-up for the first time or are a comedy stalwart keen to enjoy the next big thing, then Aberdeen truly is the best place to be this October.”

Scottish favourites for Aberdeen International Comedy Festival

Among the new shows, one of the hottest tickets will be Stuart McPherson (Siberia, October 16), who’s bringing his acclaimed 2022 Fringe show The Peesh to the festival.

Another popular show is likely to be Glaswegian Liam Farrelly (Under the Hammer, October 9) with his highly anticipated Fringe debut show, God’s Brother-In-Law.

Winner of Scottish Comedian of the Year in December 2021 Liam is said to be leading the way for a new wave of Scottish stand-ups and is set to win audiences over with his appealing wit and charm.

Stuart McPherson is tipped as one of the hottest tickets in the slew of new acts unveiled for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.

Adding to the Scottish flavour will be Doric’s Funniest (O’Neill’s, October 6), Glasgow’s Christopher Macarthur-Boyd (Blue Lamp, October 12) and fabulously kilted Craig Hill (Tivoli, October 15).

Drag makes its festival debut when What a Gag! (Aberdeen Art Centre, October 7) – a drag show from Slay Presents featuring some of the nation’s best-loved drag artists – lands.

The programme also includes a host of family shows, comedy movies at the Belmont Filmhouse, musical comedy and improvised acts.

Comedy festival can drive recovery of Aberdeen city centre

The comedy festival also announced funding and sponsorship from Event Scotland and radio station Original 106 for the event which will run from Thursday October 6 to Sunday October 16 with around 50 shows at a range of venues across the city centre.

Daniel Sloss will headline at the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival along with some stand-up friends.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said he was delighted to have secured the support of Event Scotland and Original 106.

He said: “To have secured Original 106 as our festival partner further demonstrates the enthusiasm that exists within the business community to partner with us and help drive forward the recovery of the city centre.

“We have around 25 venues supporting the festival this year by hosting shows and we are delighted to be able to support them by bringing comedy to their doorsteps.”

New city centre venues for Aberdeen International Comedy Festival

New city centre venues hosting shows for the first time include The Priory on Belmont Street where MC Hammersmith (October 11) will deliver his hilarious improvised raps and Union Kirk which will showcase two exclusive festival shows titled Supernova (October 8) featuring rising star Connor Burns, the whimsical Gareth Waugh and JoJo Sutherland, the teller of many a saucy story.

Aberdeen Comedy Festival line-up
JoJo Sutherland will bring the laughter at the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival this October.

The following night, the Supernova line-up includes 2021’s Scottish Comedian of the Year Award-winner Liam Farrelly, Scot Squad’s Chris Forbes and the delightfully crude Kai Humphries (a Geordie, but an honorary Scot) on the bill.

Meanwhile, local charity Mental Health Aberdeen has been named official charity partner for the second time running.

Tickets for the new shows are now on sale at www.aberdeencomedyfestival.com 

Who are the new acts announced for Aberdeen International  Comedy Festival?

Doric’s Funniest, O’Neill’s Aberdeen, October 6

Slay Presents! What a Gag, October 7

Lee Kyle: An Actual Giant, Aberdeen Arts Centre, October 8

Rockhopper Comedy Presents The Looney Toonsers, The Glentanar, October 8

Lunchtime Laughs ft. Scott Forbes & support, McGinty’s Meal an’ Ale, October 8

Joe McTernan: The Joe Must Go On, ATIK, October 8

Susan Riddell: Living My 2nd Best Life, ATIK, October 8

Liam Farrelly: God’s Brother-In-Law, Under The Hammer, October 9

Lunchtime Laughs Ft. Joe McTernan & Gus Lymburn, The Glentanar, October 9

MC Hammersmith: One Man Eight Mile, The Priory, October 11

Christopher Macarthur-Boyd: Oh No, The Blue Lamp, October 12

Krystal Evans: Kaleidoscope, Books & Beans, October 13

Magic Gareth: Magic Eye, Mac’s Pizzeria, October 15

Lunchtime Laughs Ft. Paul McDaniel & Richard Pulsford, The Glentanar, October 15

Lunchtime Laughs Ft. Robin Grainger & Weegie Hink Ae That? O’Neill’s, October 15

Robin Grainger: Robin Time, Unit 51, October 15

Richard Pulsford: A Bit More Rich, Unit 51, October 15

Stuart McPherson: The Peesh, Siberia, October 16

