WATCH: Alan Cumming on bringing Burn to Aberdeen, post-show drinks and more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

WATCH: Alan Cumming on bringing Burn to Aberdeen, post-show drinks and more

By Danica Ollerova
August 25, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 25, 2022, 5:55 pm

Alan Cumming brought his wit, charm and brand new show Burn to Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre… or should it be Their Majesty’s?

The P&J entertainment team caught up with Alan just before the Aberdeen premiere of Burn – a one-man dance theatre show that aims to challenge the tartan box image of Scotland’s National Bard.

“I found out he had a much tougher life – he was much less robust than our image of him would suggest,” said Alan.

“I wanted to show that behind these iconic men, there’s a lot more going on and there’s a lot more fragility there.”

The award-winning actor told us more about the unique piece of theatre – including the sneaky way he made sure he got choreographer Steven Hoggett on board with the project.

Alan Cumming at His Majesty's Theatre. Don't miss Burn in Aberdeen and Inverness.
Alan Cumming at His Majesty’s Theatre. Don’t miss Burn in Aberdeen. Photo by Kami Thomson.

Alan Cumming talks Burn, post-show ritual and magic

Featuring an emotional score by talented Scottish composer Anna Meredith, stripped-back set design and attention-grabbing video, Alan says theatre fans may be surprised to see a bit of magic in the production, too.

“I always describe (the music) as a mixture of classical and techno. It also has the most insane time signatures and there are times I hate her with all my heart (because) I have to count these crazy things – but that’s showbiz,” said Alan, before quickly adding that he loved the composer with all his heart.

Watch our video chat with Alan to find out about him misgendering the Aberdeen theatre and why he and the wardrobe supervisor “chuck one down for Scotland” after each performance.

The National Theatre Of Scotland invited us to see Burn – you can read our review below: 

REVIEW: Dance theatre meets art installation in Alan Cumming’s Burn

If you wish to find out even more about Burn, you can read our in-depth interview with Alan Cumming here where he told us all the reasons why it’s important to talk about “the real man behind the legend” and why he wanted to do “one more dance thing”.

Burn is at Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre until Saturday, August 27. Tickets can be purchased here. There will be a special post-show Q&A with Alan after tonight’s show – open to all Thursday ticket holders.

Those in Inverness can see the show at Eden Court from Thursday, September 8 to Saturday, September 10. Click here if you wish to purchase tickets.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]