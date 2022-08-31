Shetland fans’ heave sigh of relief as Tosh survives cliffhanger caravan blast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Shetland fans’ heave sigh of relief as Tosh survives cliffhanger caravan blast

By Scott Begbie
August 31, 2022, 10:00 pm
Fans' were delighted to see DS Alison "Tosh" MacIntosh (Alison O'Donnell) survive a fiery explosion.
Fans' were delighted to see DS Alison "Tosh" MacIntosh (Alison O'Donnell) survive a fiery explosion.

Shetland fans breathed a huge sigh of relief as it was revealed much-loved character Tosh survived a cliffhanger caravan explosion.

The shock ending to last week’s episode saw DS Alison “Tosh” MacIntosh –played by Alison O’Donnell – trapped inside the vehicle as a timer counted down before cutting away to a huge fireball.

After the dramatic ending, shocked fans took to social media to express their fears this could be the end for Tosh – and were left on tenterhooks for a week to find out her fate.

The dramatic explosion which left fans wondering if Tosh would survive.

Tonight’s episode began with DI Jimmy Perez (Dougie Henshall) and DC Sandy Wilson (Steven Robertson) racing to the scene of the blast, desperately trying to raise Tosh on her mobile phone.

Confronted by emergency crews, the pair anxiously ask if anyone has seen their colleague, only to find her sitting in an ambulance, with only minor injuries – to their relief. And the audience’s, too.

Shetland fans took to social media to express their relief that the beloved character was still standing.

Alistair Canlan wrote: “Shetland wouldn’t be Shetland without Tosh.”

On Twitter, Rachel Playforth said: “Can we stop putting Tosh through traumatic experiences now?”

Joanne Phizacklea wrote: “And the nation breathes a sigh of relief #shetland #toshisalive.”

Another said: “Oh, Tosh. I’m happy you’re alive.”

Tosh escaped serious injury -but she’s not unscathed by near death

However, while Tosh seemed to have escaped serious physical harm she is clearly not unscathed.

She avoids questions on how she escaped the deadly explosion and how she cut her hands, even when she returns to work the next day.

DC Sandy Wilson (Steve Robertson), DS Alison “Tosh” MacIntosh (Alison O’Donnell) and DI Jimmy Perez (Dougie Henshall) in a tense scene from the latest episode of Shetland.

As the team continue to hunt for missing Connor – now presumed to be a bombmaker and terrorist suspect – Tosh has nightmares and flashbacks to being trapped in the caravan as the timer makes its way to zero.

Her brave face for colleagues and loved ones slips behind closed doors in tears and anxiety, leaving viewers to fear for her future holds as she copes with the traumatic aftermath of a near-death experience.

Alison O’Donnell tight-lipped on Tosh’s future with Shetland

Actress Alison O’Donnell has been tight-lipped on Tosh’s future with Shetland – particularly in light of Dougie Henshall bowing out at the end of this series.

Dougie Henshall, Steven Robertson and Alison O’Donnell are the stars of Shetland.

In a recent interview with the P&J, Alison was unable to say if Tosh would be returning for series eight, due to begin filming on Shetland next year.

Tonight’s dramatic episode is now on iPlayer. Shetland returns next Wednesday September 7 9pm on BBC One, iPlayer and BBC Scotland.

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

Dreamgirls is a rollercoaster ride of a West End musical.
REVIEW: Dreamgirls brings the heart and soul of Motown to His Majesty's
0
Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Hillary Clinton attend Venice Film Festival opening (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Hillary Clinton attend Venice Film Festival opening
Zelensky describes Ukraine war as ‘horror film’ at Venice Film Festival opening (Niall Carson/PA)
Zelensky describes Ukraine war as ‘horror film’ at Venice Film Festival opening
aberdeen art fair
Aberdeen Art Fair to offer works by Billy Connolly, Tracey Emin and local creatives
0
Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro’s upcoming film Pinocchio will have its world premiere at the 66th BFI London Film Festival (PA)
World premiere of Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio at London Film Festival
Lindsay Lohan recreates London family photo 20 years on from The Parent Trap (Ian West/PA)
Lindsay Lohan recreates London family photo 20 years on from The Parent Trap
Sundance Film Festival organisers share initial details of hybrid 2023 event (Sundance Film Festival/PA)
Sundance Film Festival organisers share initial details of hybrid 2023 event
Aberdeen psych quartet General Winston are set to release a new single. Photo supplied by General Winston
Aberdeen pysch band General Winston to release new single with debut album in the…
0
Emeli Sande will perform in the True North concert celebrating Aretha Franklin and curated by Mica Paris.
Soul sisters: Emeli Sande and Mica Paris will celebrate Aretha Franklin at True North
0
Del Amitri inverness
Del Amitri have come a long way since being mistaken for The Smiths in…
0

More from Press and Journal

Police are appealing for information following an assault on Church Street in Inverness. Supplied by Shutterstock.
Man punched in head 'several times' near Inverness cemetery
Children aged two to five are being encouraged to get the nasal spray flu vaccine. Supplied by NHS Fife.
NHS Grampian invites children aged two to five to get flu vaccine to help…
0
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez.
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez linked with move to Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts
Mackie’s of Scotland has doubled its sales of fruit ice creams.
North-east produce secret to success for Mackie's as fruity ice cream sales double
0
Berneray, part of the Bays of Harris Estate. Picture Eilidh Carr
Bays of Harris Estate: Residents prepare to vote in 'once in a lifetime' community…
0
Dreamgirls is a rollercoaster ride of a West End musical.
REVIEW: Dreamgirls brings the heart and soul of Motown to His Majesty's
0