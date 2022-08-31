Shetland fans’ heave sigh of relief as Tosh survives cliffhanger caravan blast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shetland fans breathed a huge sigh of relief as it was revealed much-loved character Tosh survived a cliffhanger caravan explosion.

The shock ending to last week’s episode saw DS Alison “Tosh” MacIntosh –played by Alison O’Donnell – trapped inside the vehicle as a timer counted down before cutting away to a huge fireball.

After the dramatic ending, shocked fans took to social media to express their fears this could be the end for Tosh – and were left on tenterhooks for a week to find out her fate.

Tonight’s episode began with DI Jimmy Perez (Dougie Henshall) and DC Sandy Wilson (Steven Robertson) racing to the scene of the blast, desperately trying to raise Tosh on her mobile phone.

Confronted by emergency crews, the pair anxiously ask if anyone has seen their colleague, only to find her sitting in an ambulance, with only minor injuries – to their relief. And the audience’s, too.

Shetland fans took to social media to express their relief that the beloved character was still standing.

Alistair Canlan wrote: “Shetland wouldn’t be Shetland without Tosh.”

On Twitter, Rachel Playforth said: “Can we stop putting Tosh through traumatic experiences now?”

Joanne Phizacklea wrote: “And the nation breathes a sigh of relief #shetland #toshisalive.”

Another said: “Oh, Tosh. I’m happy you’re alive.”

Tosh escaped serious injury -but she’s not unscathed by near death

However, while Tosh seemed to have escaped serious physical harm she is clearly not unscathed.

She avoids questions on how she escaped the deadly explosion and how she cut her hands, even when she returns to work the next day.

As the team continue to hunt for missing Connor – now presumed to be a bombmaker and terrorist suspect – Tosh has nightmares and flashbacks to being trapped in the caravan as the timer makes its way to zero.

Her brave face for colleagues and loved ones slips behind closed doors in tears and anxiety, leaving viewers to fear for her future holds as she copes with the traumatic aftermath of a near-death experience.

Alison O’Donnell tight-lipped on Tosh’s future with Shetland

Actress Alison O’Donnell has been tight-lipped on Tosh’s future with Shetland – particularly in light of Dougie Henshall bowing out at the end of this series.

In a recent interview with the P&J, Alison was unable to say if Tosh would be returning for series eight, due to begin filming on Shetland next year.

Tonight’s dramatic episode is now on iPlayer. Shetland returns next Wednesday September 7 9pm on BBC One, iPlayer and BBC Scotland.

You might also like…