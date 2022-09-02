Doric Film Festival invites entries from budding moviemakers to celebrate north-east language

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Doric Film Festival invites entries from budding moviemakers to celebrate north-east language

By Scott Begbie
September 2, 2022, 5:00 pm
Frieda Morrison at the final of this year's Doric Film Festival.
Frieda Morrison at the final of this year's Doric Film Festival.

The prestigious Doric Film Festival has launched a hunt for fresh new talent to celebrate the language and culture of the north-east.

The popular event is inviting entries for its 2023 festival, which will culminate in a glittering finale at The Barn near Banchory, with individuals, groups and schools asked to submit short films celebrating the richness and diversity of the region.

Festival director Frieda Morrison said: “The wealth and depth of the talent we see every year continues to humble and inspire in equal measure and we look forward with much anticipation and excitement to see how entrants will interpret this year’s theme.”

Big Noise Torry performing at the Doric Film Festival - where they also won the Spirit Of The Festival prize.
Big Noise Torry performing at the Doric Film Festival – where they also won the Spirit Of The Festival prize.

The theme of this year’s festival – its fourth outing – will be “dinna pit aff” which Frieda hopes will spark the imagination and talent of budding filmmakers.

Doric Film Festival celebrates our language and culture

“In spite of the challenges posed by the pandemic, the Doric Film Festival has created important momentum in celebrating our language and culture through the medium of film,” said Frieda, who is the director of Scots Radio.

Pupils from Mearns Academy who scooped the Doric Film Festival’s schools’ prize this year.

The call for entries for the Doric Film Festival 2023 comes hot on the heels of this year’s final, which saw talented filmmakers gather at The Barn for the awards ceremony in June.

Winning the schools’ section were pupils from Mearns Academy with a look at Lewis Grassic Gibbon.

In the individual filmmakers’ category, joint winners were Doric Film Festival veteran Charlie Abel with a film looking at the history of Aberdeen’s Trinity Hall scripted by Albert Thomson, and Seamus Logan’s Far His I Time Geen starring Broadsea resident, Margaret Scott.

Doric Film Festival director Frieda Morrison is looking forward to the glitz and glamour at the Barn in Banchory.
Doric Film Festival director Frieda Morrison is looking forward to entries for next year's event.

How to find out about entering the Doric Film Festival 2023

Doric TV took top honours in the group section with a film entitled Doric Future and new this year was a special Spirit of the Festival award made to Torry’s Big Noise for a film showcasing the organisation’s activities.

The deadline for submissions to the festival will be in April next year, with the showcase finale happening in May.

For details visit doricfilmfestival.com

