Doric Film Festival invites entries from budding moviemakers to celebrate north-east language

The prestigious Doric Film Festival has launched a hunt for fresh new talent to celebrate the language and culture of the north-east.

The popular event is inviting entries for its 2023 festival, which will culminate in a glittering finale at The Barn near Banchory, with individuals, groups and schools asked to submit short films celebrating the richness and diversity of the region.

Festival director Frieda Morrison said: “The wealth and depth of the talent we see every year continues to humble and inspire in equal measure and we look forward with much anticipation and excitement to see how entrants will interpret this year’s theme.”

The theme of this year’s festival – its fourth outing – will be “dinna pit aff” which Frieda hopes will spark the imagination and talent of budding filmmakers.

“In spite of the challenges posed by the pandemic, the Doric Film Festival has created important momentum in celebrating our language and culture through the medium of film,” said Frieda, who is the director of Scots Radio.

The call for entries for the Doric Film Festival 2023 comes hot on the heels of this year’s final, which saw talented filmmakers gather at The Barn for the awards ceremony in June.

Winning the schools’ section were pupils from Mearns Academy with a look at Lewis Grassic Gibbon.

In the individual filmmakers’ category, joint winners were Doric Film Festival veteran Charlie Abel with a film looking at the history of Aberdeen’s Trinity Hall scripted by Albert Thomson, and Seamus Logan’s Far His I Time Geen starring Broadsea resident, Margaret Scott.

How to find out about entering the Doric Film Festival 2023

Doric TV took top honours in the group section with a film entitled Doric Future and new this year was a special Spirit of the Festival award made to Torry’s Big Noise for a film showcasing the organisation’s activities.

The deadline for submissions to the festival will be in April next year, with the showcase finale happening in May.

For details visit doricfilmfestival.com

