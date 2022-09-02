QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test

From West End smash Dreamgirls at HMT to superstar Emeli Sande heading home for True North, it’s been a glittering week in the world of entertainment in the north and north-east.
Throw into that mix Inverness Tik Tok sensation, Katie Gregson-MacLeod being tipped for stardom, Elf adding the Christmas gift of a second date at P&J Live, plus Aberdeen Art Fair bursting into life this weekend, it’s all go.
And as if that wasn’t enough, Shetland fans heaved a sigh of relief as Tosh survived a caravan fireball and Alan Cumming, fresh from his Aberdeen run, is taking Burn to Inverness.
That’s plenty of inspiration for this week’s entertainment quiz… have a go and put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test.
