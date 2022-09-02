QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

From West End smash Dreamgirls at HMT to superstar Emeli Sande heading home for True North, it’s been a glittering week in the world of entertainment in the north and north-east.

Throw into that mix Inverness Tik Tok sensation, Katie Gregson-MacLeod being tipped for stardom, Elf adding the Christmas gift of a second date at P&J Live, plus Aberdeen Art Fair bursting into life this weekend, it’s all go.

And as if that wasn’t enough, Shetland fans heaved a sigh of relief as Tosh survived a caravan fireball and Alan Cumming, fresh from his Aberdeen run, is taking Burn to Inverness.

That’s plenty of inspiration for this week’s entertainment quiz… have a go and put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test.

Will you hit the high notes or fall flat?

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

We publish a new entertainment quiz every Friday. Click here if you wish to take our past quizzes.