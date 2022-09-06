Horror Con Scotland revealed for Granite City after clamour for Aberdeen’s first fright fest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s first horror convention has scared up such a huge response, organisers are already planning to return next year – with a bigger and better Horror Con Scotland.

“There’s only about 20 tickets left for this year’s event,” said Laura Ripley, organiser of Aberdeen Horror Con, due to be held at Aberdeen Altens Hotel on October 30. “The fact that we’re so close to selling out almost two months before the event is awesome.

“Since this is the first year, I wasn’t looking for a massive venue because I didn’t know how it would sell. But since there’s been an interest in it, I’ve already booked the Beach Ballroom for next year.”

Aberdeen Horror Con becomes Horror Con Scotland

In addition to a bigger venue – the 2022 event will take place on October 30 at Aberdeen Altens Hotel – the “master of fear management” (as she likes to call herself) also decided to rename the event for next year, turning Aberdeen Horror Con to Horror Con Scotland.

“I wanted to make it bigger and bring people from all over Scotland to Aberdeen,” said Laura, owner of Aberdeen-based horror entertainment company Northern Frights

“Other people who run horror companies in Scotland will be involved as well.”

And next year, Laura would particularly like to focus on women working in the horror industry. While Mary Shelley – who wrote Frankenstein – is often credited with creating modern horror, female writers are severely underrepresented in the genre.

Laura said: “Only 5.9% of horror movie directors are women and it’s only about 17% of horror authors – the figures aren’t very big.

“We’re going to try to get a panel of women from all these different areas for a Q&A session so audiences can ask them questions.

And obviously, with me being a woman in horror, I’m a minority. So I want to show other women out there that there is a whole other area they can get into and it’s not a male-only business.”

Bringing horror to Beach Ballroom

Laura, who is excited to bring Halloween back to Aberdeen, is currently in the process of planning next year’s line-up.

She said: “We’ll have the whole Beach Ballroom to ourselves. One of the bars will be showing horror movies all day and we will also be looking for people from Scotland to show their movies.

“The other bar will be selling food and drink.”

On the stage, Laura’s planning to host burlesque and comedy performances.

“In the main hall, there will be traders, and we’ll host a cosplay competition, too,” added the organiser.

“I’m also looking for glass swallowers and people lying on beds of nails and all that!

“In the room upstairs, we’ll have all the different groups including Ghostbusters Of Aberdeen (a group of cosplayers from the north-east).”

All proceeds from ticket sales as well as the 2022 event’s raffle will go to Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland which supports and helps people with chest, heart and stroke conditions to live life to the full. Laura’s already raised £1,000 for the charity.

Next year, she would like to support a few other charities.

She said: “For example, if a charity needs £500 for something, it would be nice to help them.”

If you have any suggestions, you can get in touch with Laura by emailing northernfrightsuk@gmail.com.

How to book tickets for Aberdeen Horror Con and Horror Con Scotland

Aberdeen Horror Con takes place on October 30 2022 at Aberdeen Altens Hotel. Tickets can be purchased here.

Horror Con Scotland – a bigger version of Aberdeen Horror Con for over 18’s only – will be back on October 21 2023 and take place at the Beach Ballroom. Click here for early bird tickets.

