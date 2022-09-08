Martin McDonagh’s The Beauty Queen of Leenane will take Aberdeen fans on emotional rollercoaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Martin McDonagh’s The Beauty Queen of Leenane will take Aberdeen fans on emotional rollercoaster

By Danica Ollerova
September 8, 2022, 11:45 am
The Beauty Queen of Leenane is coming to Aberdeen.
The Beauty Queen of Leenane is coming to Aberdeen. All stage photos by Richard Campbell.

The Beauty Queen of Leenane – the Tony Award-winning play written by Oscar recipient Martin McDonagh – will take Aberdeen audiences on an emotional rollercoaster, says the show’s director Lyn McAndrew.

“It’s hilariously funny but also very touching and poignant. You feel as if you’ve been through a complete range of emotions by the end of it,” said Lyn who remembers seeing the original production of the play when it premiered in the 90s.

“I remember coming out (of the theatre) and thinking ‘wow, what an experience’.

“I’ve always wanted to direct it and I’m absolutely thrilled to be doing it now.”

The Beauty Queen of Leenane writer Martin McDonagh – who also wrote and directed the hugely popular Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – has just premiered his new film The Banshees of Inisherin at the Venice International Film Festival.

Martin McDonagh with two of his awards for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

The film, which sees Martin reunite with the stars of his 2008 movie In Bruges – Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, earned a 13-minute standing ovation – the longest reception of any film that premiered at the festival this season.

The Beauty Queen of Leenane is one of Martin McDonagh’s finest works

Will The Tivoli audience also give The Beauty Queen of Leenane a standing ovation when the Rapture Theatre production premieres in Aberdeen later this week?

The play – which follows the life of Maureen Folan who leads an isolated life with Mag, her demanding, manipulative mother – is certainly worth it, with Lyn calling it a “masterpiece”.

“Maureen is an unmarried woman – the youngest of three daughters – and she’s been expected to take care of her elderly mother Mag. It’s a hard and miserable life and she wishes she could have had a different life.

“I think that resonates with a lot of women – and some men too – who have that expectation to look after an elderly relative whether they want to or not.

The Beauty Queen of Leenane focuses on a complicated mother-daughter relationship.

“She just really longs for some excitement in her life.

“Mag is a quite demanding woman. Life has become smaller for her. She’s old and vulnerable and is living in isolation with her daughter. But she’s quite manipulative as well. She wants to get her own way.”

With the arrival of an unexpected admirer, Maureen finally sees the possibility of escaping her dismal life, but her mother has other plans…

Complicated mother-daughter relationship

Lyn said the audiences have really identified with their complex relationship.

The director said: “I can’t remember ever reading another play that has managed to capture the nature of the mother-daughter relationship better than this one – and it’s written by a man!

“Maybe somebody looking in from the outside is able to tell it as it is – more than you can when you’re actually in that situation.

“Martin McDonagh is a tremendous writer. I love his work.

“He was born and brought up in London. His family was from rural Ireland so he was able to be part of that community when he came over to visit them but he also wasn’t part of it too because he was a Londoner.

“It’s the insight of being on the outside as well as being on the inside that gave him the ability to write about things so truthfully.

A scene from The Beauty Queen of Leenane.
A scene from The Beauty Queen of Leenane.

“The Beauty Queen of Leenane is the first in the trilogy of his plays. Some of the actors who are working with me on this play have actually been in some of the other plays.”

90s play just as relevant in 2022

While the show is set in the early 1990s, Lyn thinks it’s just as relevant in 2022.

She said: “One of the things that makes the play relevant is that it deals with the idea of isolation and loneliness. And coming out of the last few years, we’ve all been isolated and felt lonely at times so it really does touch a nerve now.”

This will be the first time in seven years that Rapture Theatre – one of Scotland’s leading touring theatre companies – will visit Aberdeen. And the show’s director is particularly looking forward to taking the show to The Tivoli.

Julie Hale portrays Maureen in The Beauty Queen of Leenane.

“We’re delighted to be coming back to Aberdeen,” said Lyn.

“One of the reasons we’re coming to The Tivoli is that a few years ago I did a tour with Dorothy Paul who’s a well-known variety artist.

“She told me that The Tivoli was the very first theatre she ever played in and she’s coming to see the show one of the nights we’re in Aberdeen – so I’m thrilled about that too.”

The Beauty Queen of Leenane is at The Tivoli from Friday September 9 to Saturday September 10. Tickets can be purchased here.

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

Tonight's performance of Dreamgirls at His Majesty's Theatre was cancelled after news of the Queen's death.
Shows cancelled as north-east theatre community pays tribute to the Queen
0
The oppulent interior of the Wonder Hoose, Aberdeen's pop-up venue in the quad of Marischal College.
VIDEO: Welcome to the Wonder Hoose - Aberdeen's opulent pop-up 'palace of variety'
0
Oscar-winning British stars Sir Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson will star in comedy-drama The Great Escaper, it has been announced (Ian West/Matt Crossick/PA)
Sir Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson reunited in new image for The Great Escaper
Rich Hall brought his unique brand of stand-up humour and country charm to the Tivoli in Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Rich Hall brings a north-east style hoedown to the Tivoli Theatre
0
Duchess of York rubs shoulders with Hollywood stars at Venice Film Festival (Domenico Stinellis/AP)
Duchess of York rubs shoulders with Hollywood stars at Venice Film Festival
Tom Hanks: Diversity in films is hallmark of our professional responsibility (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Tom Hanks: Diversity in films is hallmark of our professional responsibility
Harry Styles embroiled in complex love triangle in new trailer for My Policeman (Joel C Ryan/AP)
Harry Styles embroiled in complex love triangle in new trailer for My Policeman
George Clooney stars alongside Julia Roberts in upcoming film Ticket To Paradise (Ian West/PA)
George Clooney reveals his dance moves are put to good use both on and…
A Visible Man (Kloss Films/PA)
Edward Enninful launches new memoir with short film starring Kate Moss and more
Wonderland, Aberdeen's new arts festival, kicks off this weekend.
Step through the looking glass as Aberdeen becomes Wonderland this weekend
0

More from Press and Journal

queen
Church bells to ring out for an hour as nation mourns death of Queen
0
David McHardy and Sunee McHardy going to pay their respects. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
'It's not going to be the same': Mourners go to gates of Balmoral to…
0
Post Thumbnail
Shinty fixtures on Saturday cancelled as mark of respect following the death of the…
0
The Queen looks on as she leaves the Braemar Gathering in the rain. Picture by DCT Media, 1987.
GALLERY: The Queen at the Braemar Gathering through the decades
Seated comfortably on a tartan rug, members of the Royal family play with Prince Andrew in the grounds of Balmoral. Picture by PA, 1960.
GALLERY: The Queen's family memories at Balmoral
Mourners have been visiting Balmoral to pay their respects to the Queen. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
How to visit Balmoral on Friday to pay respects to the Queen - and…
0