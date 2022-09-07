Justin Bieber announces ‘break from touring’ – what it means for his Aberdeen show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Justin Bieber – due to play Aberdeen’s P&J Live in February next year – has decided to take a break from touring for “the time being” due to health issues.

The singer was previously diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which left the entire right side of his face paralysed for weeks.

He told his fans on social media: “Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralysed. As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice tour.

“After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend, I performed at Rock In Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil.”

Putting health first

But after getting off stage, the singer said that exhaustion overtook him and he realised he needed to make his health the priority right now.

The singer added: “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better. I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world.

“Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately.”

The tour includes 11 shows in the UK, kicking off in Glasgow on February 8 2023, with the Aberdeen date on February 11.

Is Justin Bieber still coming to Aberdeen?

We spoke to P&J Live to see if the much-anticipated gig has been cancelled or whether it may still be going ahead.

Louise Stewart, managing director at P&J Live (interim), said: “We all wish Justin a speedy recovery and admire his decision to put his health first.

“We can’t wait to see him back on the road and we’re standing by for further updates from his team which we will share with you as February 11 2023 approaches.”

We’ll update you as soon as we can.

