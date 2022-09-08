VIDEO: Welcome to the Wonder Hoose – Aberdeen’s opulent pop-up ‘palace of variety’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

VIDEO: Welcome to the Wonder Hoose – Aberdeen's opulent pop-up 'palace of variety'

By Scott Begbie
September 8, 2022

Aberdeen’s newest entertainment venue has arrived in a riot of colour, ribbons, flags and chandeliers, transforming the grey quad of Marischal College into the Wonder Hoose.

This dazzling blaze of light and fun will burn brightly – but briefly – serving as a pop-up home for a dizzying sweep of shows and festivals every day for the next 16 days.

Kicking off as a hub for the Wonderland event this weekend, the Wonder Hoose marquee will be a non-stop “palace of variety” until the end of the prestigious True North festival on September 25.

The opulent interior of the Wonder Hoose, Aberdeen’s pop-up venue in the quad of Marischal College.

And it will transform not just the college quad, but the heart of the city, said Ben Torrie, director of programming and creative projects for Aberdeen Performing Arts, which is behind the unique venue on behalf of Culture Aberdeen.

Wonder Hoose will help reanimate, reimagine and bring life to the city

“It is part of an initiative to reanimate, reimagine, build excitement and bring life to the city centre,” he said. “This crazy idea to build a venue inside the quadrangle at Marsichal College is all part of that ambition and maybe encourage people to engage in their city in a slightly different way.”

Ben said the inspiration behind the Wonder Hoose is the idea of a spiegeltent – glittering opulent structures that create a carnival atmosphere for performances at festivals around the world.

“We are very much creating our own version of that which will hopefully reflect Aberdeen and be a really unique pop-up venue in our city.”

Local designer Laura Bremner has been brought in to work her magic on making the Wonder Hoose a truly enchanting oasis of arts and entertainment, complete with tree-lined walkways and festival flags before they even get into the marquee, with its ribbon chandeliers and golden furniture.

The Wonder Hoose has transformed the grey granite quad at Marischal College.

People will walk into the Wonder Hoose and say ‘wow!’

“My brief was to create a place of wonder, so it is very maximalist – it is very more is more, with so much colour,” she said.  “I just want people to walk in and be like ‘wow!’”

“I thought about every festival I’ve ever been to and just went a bit mad. There is so much ribbon, so many streamers, and that carnival feel. I looked for inspiration in vintage fairgrounds and signage. It is just that sense of celebration and going for it. It is just dripping with stuff and has been so much fun.”

Laura Bremner, designer of the Wonder Hoose in the quad of Marischal College.

Laura said she hopes people waiting for performances in the Wonder Hoose will also be getting their cameras out to capture the “totally Instagrammable” venue.

While the Wonder Hoose  – which can hold up to 200 people – aims to be a jaw-dropping attraction, so too are the events lined up, with something on every day from now until September 25, with 21 acts entertaining across 16 days.

A ribbon chandelier in the Wonder Hoose.

Those include acclaimed north-east singer-songwriter Kathryn Joseph playing a sold-out gig tomorrow night, then a rich strand of local musicians, comedians, theatre and children’s shows – and even a healthy dose of slapstick comedy.

You can see something different every night in the Wonder Hoose

Ben said: “There was a desire to make this feel like something for the whole city, so it’s not aimed at a particular taste or a particular group of people, it’s about adding wonder to the city in all its different forms.

Colourful flags line the Marischal College quad, which has been transformed by the Wonder Hoose.

“We also used the spiegeltent as a stepping off point as an inspiration. They are known as palaces of variety and we wanted the Wonder Hoose to be something where you could come every night and see something completely different.”

Ben also hopes the Wonder Hoose will leave a lasting legacy.

“My big hope is that people start seeing the city in a different way, seeing it as an exciting cultural landmark and that old adage of ‘nothing ever happens here’ becomes a thing of the past,” he said.

Work on creating the Wonder Hoose has been going on all week.

How to find out more about what’s on in the Wonder Hoose

“Actually, lots of really exciting things are happening here and we’re trying our best to be imaginative and creative and bring those opportunities.”

Laura added: “I just hope in months to come, people will look back or look at their photos and have that memory of an absolute colour explosion and a bright Aberdeen.”

For more information on events at the Wonder Hoose go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

Blaze of colour for the Wonder Hoose.

