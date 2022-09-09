North-east singer Emeli Sande pays tribute to the Queen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tributes have started pouring in for Queen Elizabeth II, who has passed away at Balmoral.

Among those paying tribute to the longest-reigning British monarch is north-east singer Emeli Sande.

Reflecting on the 96-year-old’s death on Thursday, Emeli said: “I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“It was a great honour to sing in front of her at Buckingham Palace.

“My sincere condolences to the members of the Royal Family.”

I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

It was a great honour to sing in front of her at Buckingham Palace. My sincere condolences to the members of the Royal family. pic.twitter.com/27cANKZ2a5 — Emeli Sandé (@emelisande) September 9, 2022

The Next To Me singer was previously awarded her MBE in a ceremony with Prince Charles – now King Charles III – at Buckingham Palace. She was granted the honour in recognition of her services to music as part of the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2017.

Entertainment world reacts to the sad news

The entertainment world reacted to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with many actors and musicians paying their respects and releasing statements, including Elton John and Mick Jagger.

Aberdeen’s theatre and entertainment community also paid tribute to the Queen.

Last night’s performance of the West End musical Dreamgirls at His Majesty’s Theatre was cancelled after the news, with The Billy Joel Songbook show at the Music Hall also postponed.

Craig Pike, chairman of Aberdeen Performing Arts which runs HMT, the Music Hall and the Lemon Tree, stated: “Aberdeen Performing Arts wish to express our sadness at the announcement of the death of Her Majesty the Queen and as a mark of respect, we will be flying our flag at half-mast.”

Aberdeen’s new arts festival Wonderland, which kicked off yesterday and takes place until Sunday September 11, is set to go ahead. However, the festival’s aerial performances on Broad Street were cancelled.

The Tivoli Theatre also shared a short tribute, saying: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty and our thoughts are with her family.”