All you need to know about Professor Brian Cox’s show in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

All you need to know about Professor Brian Cox’s show in Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
September 16, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 16, 2022, 6:39 pm
Professor Brian Cox is coming to Aberdeen.
Professor Brian Cox.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

Post Thumbnail
Queen's funeral: How will it affect arts and entertainment venues in the north and…
0
Will they or won't they - the question over whether Meg and Perez get together is answered in the finale of Shetland.
Fans' sadness as Douglas Henshall bows out of Shetland in emotional finale
0
Dr Helen Lynch, creative director of WayWORD festival. Photo by Kami Thomson
Shuggie Bain, queer horror and diversity: Aberdeen's WayWORD festival is back
0
Library file pic of Bothyballad singer Jimmy McBeath/MacBeath.
Remembering Jimmy McBeath: Bothy ballad king to be commemorated in Portsoy
0
abAberdeen department store
New department store for artists to open in Aberdeen this festive season
0
Courier News - Amie Flett story - CR0031321 -- Filming at the Horn Milk Bar near Errol -- this time its a BFI short film entitled A.V.Van featuring sisters Moyo Akandé and Morayo Akandé -- Picture shows scenes from the shoot -- film crew --- The Horn Milk Bar, by Errol - Sunday 10th October 2021 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
The Horn: Filmmakers flock to iconic A90 snack stop
1
Post Thumbnail
Deacon Blue singer Ricky Ross reveals he battled through flu rather than cancel a…
0
KT Tunstall, Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Mogwai and more bands announce north-east gigs
KT Tunstall, Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Mogwai and more bands announce north-east gigs
0
adam ant aberdeen
All you need to know about Adam Ant's Aberdeen show
0
Professor Paul Mealor's setting of Psalm 118 was performed at a Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.
Queen requested Aberdeen composer Paul Mealor create work performed at her thanksgiving service
1

More from Press and Journal

Martin Maclean of Brora Rangers.
Brora Rangers knocked out of Scottish Cup by Open Goal Broomhill after extra time
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart.
Captain Anthony Stewart enforcing a winning mentality at Aberdeen in bid to deliver success
0
Pollok v Huntly, Scottish Cup 1st Round, 16 September 2022 Lyall Booth (Huntly) and Stuart McCann (Pollok) during the Scottish Cup 1st Round match at Newlandsfield, Glasgow, Scotland Alex Todd | Sportpix.org.uk
Scottish Cup: Highland League Huntly routed by Pollok
The crash happened at around 7.55pm on the A9 near Slochd Summit. Supplied by Google Maps.
Six injured following two-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge
West End Roundabout in Fort William, which forms part of the A82, will be closed for three nights next week.
Three overnight closures scheduled on A82 in Fort William
0
Highland Council are considering additional funding to help tackle the cost of living crisis in time for winter. Picture by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Highland Council to consider £3.2 million funding package to tackle the cost of living…
0

Editor's Picks