All you need to know about Aberdeen music festival Cultivate By Danica Ollerova September 22, 2022, 5:00 pm 0 Cultivate music festival will return in September. Photo credit: Cultivate. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Entertainment Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live 0 Acclaimed composer, producer and musician Nitin Sawhney takes break from busy schedule to headline… 0 War Horse creator reveals the Queen’s love of Joey as novel celebrates 40 years I don’t care: Pierce Brosnan shares his thoughts on the new James Bond REVIEW: Welcome return as The Flying Pigs bring home the laughs at His Majesty's 0 Emmerdale announces special hour-long episode to mark 50th anniversary Christian Bale reveals he envies the friendship in his new film Amsterdam All you need to know about Aberdeen music festival True North 0 Fans' delight as smiling Emeli Sande announces her engagement 0 2023 Bafta film awards to be hosted at new venue More from Press and Journal Scotland will use summer shocker in Dublin as motivation to put things right in… 0 Cameron Harper will reap benefits of adaptability later in career, says Caley Thistle coach… 0 Mowi appeals refusal of Loch Hourn fish farm expansion by Highland councillors 0 Elgin physiotherapist raises more than £10,000 for cancer research in memory of friend 0 Rambler returns to climb Ben Nevis with NHS physio who saved his life there 0 Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live 0 Editor's Picks Workers in tears at Stoneywood paper mill as nearly 400 jobs cut with immediate effect Man who repeatedly followed random women in the street branded a ‘danger to the public’ Former detective inspector on trial accused of striking female Police Scotland co-worker Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin CHARGED by SFA after ‘blatant cheating’ comments about Hibs’ Ryan Porteous Man with ‘frightening’ eyes seen next to pushchair at site of Renee MacRae’s disappearance