Home Entertainment

Sir Bryn Terfel will be joined by his wife – once harpist to King Charles – when he performs in Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
September 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
Sir Bryn Terfel will soon perform in Aberdeen.
Sir Bryn Terfel will soon perform in Aberdeen.

Sir Bryn Terfel will be joined by his wife Hannah Stone – once official harpist to  King Charles – when he performs a selection of songs and arias in Aberdeen.

“I love performing with her. Hannah is so inspirational and it’s wonderful to have her on the stage with me,” said Sir Bryn.

“We’re both looking forward to coming back to Scotland,” added the Welsh bass-baritone opera singer.

Sir Bryn, who made his Aberdeen debut in 2019, will soon return to the Granite City with a concert that he described as a “real trip down the memory lane”.

Sir Bryn Terfel will perform at the Music Hall in Aberdeen.

Sir Bryn to take trip down memory lane when he performs in Aberdeen

“I’ve chosen a selection of my best-loved pieces from opera to musicals and Welsh songs… it’s a bit of everything and I can’t wait to present this programme to the audiences.”

The gifted singer told the P&J he really enjoyed the process of selecting the songs and arias he’ll perform in Aberdeen, and he’s particularly looking forward to how audiences will react to the “interesting combination of harp and piano”.

Versatile pianist Annabel Thwaite will join Sir Bryn Terfel when he performs at the Music Hall on October 1.

“And the harp will, of course, be played by my wife Hannah Stone,” added Sir Bryn, adding Hannah was official harpist for four years to King Charles, when he was the Prince Of Wales.

“It was great having the three of us throwing ideas and we ended up with quite an interesting programme.”

Scottish audiences

Telling us how much he loved his music fans up north, we wondered whether Scottish audiences were any different from Welsh ones.

“They’re very similar,” said the singer.

“They’re both very knowledgeable and the Celtic and Gaelic connection is something very special.

“The sense of national pride is what we carry in our professions.

“I am from Wales and I carry it on my sleeve whenever I sing so Welsh repertoire will be part of the concert.

“I’ll perform a group of songs by Ivor Novello – the very very famous composer from Wales. I’ll sing We’ll Gather Lilacs, and My Dearest Dear…”

Sir Bryn Terfel will be joined on stage by his wife Hannah Stone and pianist Annabel Thwaite.
Sir Bryn Terfel will be joined on stage by his wife Hannah Stone and pianist Annabel Thwaite.

Returning to venues

While, like most performers, Sir Bryn enjoys exploring new places when he’s on tour, he equally loves returning to theatres and other venues where he performed before.

The singer said: “I’ve been in opera houses all over the world – like Opera Bastille in Paris, La Scala in Milan, Royal Opera House in Covent Garden, London…

“But when the company came up with the idea of having a British tour, I jumped at the chance. I think now, at the end of my career, I want to be more of a British-based singer and this tour fits perfectly into my plans.

“I’ll also perform in Europe this year. In Zurich, I’ll be given the European Culture Award (on September 24) – I’m really looking forward to it. It’s something I’m very proud of.”

Sir Bryn Terfel will perform at the Music Hall in Aberdeen on Saturday October 1. Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

