Fans’ delight as smiling Emeli Sande announces her engagement

North-east music superstar Emeli Sande today announced her engagement to her girlfriend Yoana Karemova.

The singer posted a simple message on social media, saying “I said Yes” with a photograph of her wearing a sparkling engagement ring.

Her revelation came just after she told the Press & Journal she wants be a role model for young women and an inspiration to take a “bold and unbeaten path”, which is why she was open with fans after falling in love with pianist Yoana.

The couple announced their relationship in March.

Emeli Sande’s message for young women is to ‘be yourself’

She told the P&J: “You can only be yourself and that is what I want to inspire other people to be.

“It is more a case of just being myself as much as possible, and hopefully showing that you don’t have to conform to be successful.”

On Twitter the singer was congratulated by may fans and followers after announcing the engagement with a picture of herself smiling and showing off the ring.

Among those wishing the the couple the best was TV presenter Zoe Ball who said: “Congrats gorgeous girls.”

Emeli is set to return to the North-east to perform at the Music Hall in Aberdeen on Sunday as part of the True North Festival when she will join in an evening celebrating the music of Aretha Franklin, curated by Mica Paris.

The show has already sold out.

Emeli due to appear in new Channel 4 series My Grandparents’ War

The Alford-raised singer is also due to feature next week in an episode of the Channel 4 series, My Grandparents’ War.

A two-time Ivor Novello award winner Emeli’s debut album Our Version of Events was the best-selling album in the UK in 2012.

That year Emeli performed at both the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2012 Olympics in London, to a global television audience of billions.

