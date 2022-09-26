REVIEW: Fans in paradise as George Ezra declares Aberdeen’s P&J Live his loudest audience so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

REVIEW: Fans in paradise as George Ezra declares Aberdeen’s P&J Live his loudest audience so far

By Rosemary Lowne
September 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 26, 2022, 7:32 am
Epic show: George Ezra thrills the 10,000 strong crowd at the P&J Live.
Epic show: George Ezra thrills the 10,000 strong crowd at the P&J Live.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

The Mirror Crack'd is one of the new shows heading for HIs Majesty's Theatre.
Check out the new shows heading for His Majesty's Theatre
0
George Ezra performs at P&J Live. All pictures by Brian Smith/ Jasperimage.
GALLERY: Were you at George Ezra's gig at P&J Live?
Emile Sande performs in Aberdeen. All pictures by Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Were you at the Emeli Sande and Mica Paris Music Hall gig?
0
Emeli Sandé starred alongside Mica Paris and Georgia Cécile to round off True North festival with a special celebration to Aretha Franklin. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
REVIEW: Soul spirit as Emeli Sandé brings True North to a close
0
Jorgie Porter (Suzan Moore/PA)
Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter and Oliver Piotrowski announce baby’s gender
Emeli Sande made astonishing discoveries about her family's history in My Grandparents' War to be shown on Channel 4.
North-east superstar Emeli Sande tells of shock at family wartime revelations
0
Travis giving fans a much welcome blast from the past at their Aberdeen Music Hall gig. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
TRUE NORTH REVIEW: Headliners Travis roll back the years at Aberdeen Music Hall
0
Fi Glover, pictured, will co-host the new show with Jane Garvey.
Hosts of hit BBC podcast Fortunately join Times Radio
Hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly with the celebrity and professional dancers who will dance on Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing contestants’ song and dance choices unveiled
Sir Elton John gave a special performance on the White House lawn to the president and First Lady and around 2000 ‘everyday history makers’ on Friday night (Susan Walsh/AP)
Elton John gives White House performance for US president and ‘history makers’

More from Press and Journal

Daniel MacIntyre admits the Mantrap in Oban will be different from the past, but will still be a lot of fun. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Mantrap: Hopes return of Oban institution will reverse 'drain' in town's young population
0
Zygimantas Nevulis leaving court.
'House-sitter and gardener' for quarter of a million pound cannabis farm jailed
Balhousie Huntly Care Home is among three Aberdeenshire sites included in the deal.
North-east care home operator changes hands in multimillion-pound deal
0
Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Euan McColm: Stop making promises and start raising taxes to save the NHS
0
SUNDAY FOR MONDAY: Burgie International Horse Trial, Event Organiser, Polly Lochore. Pic By: Bobby Nelson.
When Olympians and Royalty flocked to Moray for the famous Burgie horse trials
0
Craig Gordon during a UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Republic of Ireland at Hampden Park, on September 24, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Scotland fan view: Axel Gordon should be proud of dad Craig

Editor's Picks