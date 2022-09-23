WATCH: Meet Lesley Crerar – the interpreter who puts sign language centre stage at His Majesty’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
WATCH: Meet Lesley Crerar – the interpreter who puts sign language centre stage at His Majesty’s

By Scott Begbie
September 23, 2022, 11:45 am

On International Sign Language Day, we shine the spotlight on Lesley Crerar, who puts British Sign Language centre stage at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen.

As the interpreter for HMT, Lesley has signed for more than 200 shows and shared the stage with some very famous faces, from Brian Conley to Jimmy Osmond.

In our exclusive video interview, Lesley uses BSL to tell us about her work, the importance of what she does and some of the challenges of making shows such as Cabaret and Sister Act accessible for everyone.

  • You can access subtitles for our interview with Lesley via the button marked CC on the video player

Fascinating glimpse into the world of BSL interpreter Lesley Crerar

She also shares some anecdotes – from getting an on-stage hug from Jimmy Osmond to the time audience members were signing back to have her shift out the way because she was blocking Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar.

And Lesley, who has worked as an interpreter at His Majesty’s for some 20 years, tells us how and why she first learned sign language and what an impact it made on her and others.

Lesley Crerar outside His Majesty’s Theatre, where she helps make the arts accessible for all.

It’s a fascinating glimpse into the work of someone who has been on stage at His Majesty’s for virtually every show to play the theatre over the past two decades.

And it also underlines Lesley’s deepest wish that as many people as possible learn how to sign to make communication easy and smooth for everyone.

Tags

