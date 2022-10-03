Aberdeen International Comedy Festival to bring 11 days of laughter to city centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen International Comedy Festival will “cram comedy into as many corners of the city centre as possible” when 11 days of fun and laughter kick off later this week.

The festival has been in hibernation since 2019 but Aberdeen Inspired – which is behind the festival – promise it’ll be back with a bang and bigger and better than ever.

Taking place in a variety of different venues – from theatres to atmospheric pubs – the festival’s headliners include Milton Jones, Daniel Sloss, Jack Dee and Harry Hill who are sure to dazzle and delight Aberdeen audiences.

Banned Fringe comedian Jerry Sadowitz will also be travelling to the Granite City to see if his north-east fans are up for a night of controversial comedy.

Festival manager Shona Byrne said: “Aberdeen is a small city with a big heart and this October for 11 days comedy will take centre stage at over 20 city centre venues providing locals and visitors with so many reasons to be cheerful.

“Audiences will find they can have a laugh from as little as £7 and we are thrilled to bring some hotly tipped rising stars to the city for the first time as part of this year’s festival lineup.”

The comedy festival will make its much-anticipated return on Thursday October 6, with David O’Doherty taking to The Tivoli stage with his new show Whoa Is Me. The Irish funnyman will also play the popular venue on Friday October 7.

He said: “I can’t believe it’s been four years since I closed the Aberdeen Comedy Festival and invited the entire audience to the pub around the corner for a post-festival drink.

“‘See you all soon!’ I said as I left. To say it has been an up and downy four years since would be disrespectful to rollercoasters.

“But I am so happy to be coming back to the most beautiful theatre in Scotland, this time to open the festival. Let’s party again!”

The opening weekend is jam-packed with acts for both adults and kids.

Drag will make its festival debut at Aberdeen Arts Centre on Friday October 7 when Slay Presents brings What A Gag to the city featuring a lineup of Scotland’s top drag artists.

Comedy for everyone

Kids of all ages are encouraged to come along to see Lee Kyle who will become An Actual Giant on Saturday October 8. The gig is described as “a show for families that don’t think that kids are little angels”.

Saturday’s lineup includes Lunchtime Laughs being served up at The Glentanar Bar and McGinty’s Meal an’ Ale, with evening offerings running from 5pm until 10pm.

Top picks for comedy fans on a Saturday night include Stephen Bailey who will bring a bit of Sophistication to Cheerz at 7.30pm. Last seen in the city as tour support for the fabulous Katherine Ryan, the sharp-witted Mancunian is a star of Live at the Apollo and host of Celebs On The Farm.

In addition to big names, the festival also supports Aberdeen-based comedians. Doric’s Funniest will feature north-east stand-up stars Kenny Luke, Scott Graham, Stuart Leon and Peter Wood for a night of local laughs at O’Neill’s on Thursday October 6 at 7pm.

A new city centre venue hosting shows for the first time is the Union Kirk which will showcase two exclusive festival shows titled Supernova (October 8), featuring rising star Connor Burns, the whimsical Gareth Waugh and award-winning comedian JoJo Sutherland.

The following night, the Supernova line-up includes 2021’s Scottish Comedian of the Year Award-winner Liam Farrelly, Scot Squad’s Chris Forbes and the delightfully crude Kai Humphries (a Geordie, but an honorary Scot) on the bill.

Kai, who often supports Daniel Sloss on tour, said: “My material is all quite mischievous, I’m always pushing the boundaries and seeing what I can get away with.”

Meanwhile, local charity Mental Health Aberdeen has been named official charity partner for the second time running.

For more information on Aberdeen International Comedy Festival, click here.

