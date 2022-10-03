Aberdeen International Comedy Festival to bring 11 days of laughter to city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment

Aberdeen International Comedy Festival to bring 11 days of laughter to city centre

By Danica Ollerova
October 3, 2022, 10:00 am
Craig Hill will appear at Aberdeen International Comedy Festival 2022.
Craig Hill will appear at Aberdeen International Comedy Festival 2022. Photo by Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.

Aberdeen International Comedy Festival will “cram comedy into as many corners of the city centre as possible” when 11 days of fun and laughter kick off later this week.

The festival has been in hibernation since 2019 but Aberdeen Inspired – which is behind the festival – promise it’ll be back with a bang and bigger and better than ever.

Taking place in a variety of different venues – from theatres to atmospheric pubs – the festival’s headliners include Milton Jones, Daniel Sloss, Jack Dee and Harry Hill who are sure to dazzle and delight Aberdeen audiences.

Banned Fringe comedian Jerry Sadowitz will also be travelling to the Granite City to see if his north-east fans are up for a night of controversial comedy.

Controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz to perform at aberdeen international comedy festival 2022
Controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz.

Festival manager Shona Byrne said: “Aberdeen is a small city with a big heart and this October for 11 days comedy will take centre stage at over 20 city centre venues providing locals and visitors with so many reasons to be cheerful.

“Audiences will find they can have a laugh from as little as £7 and we are thrilled to bring some hotly tipped rising stars to the city for the first time as part of this year’s festival lineup.”

Aberdeen International Comedy Festival 2022 kicks off this week

The comedy festival will make its much-anticipated return on Thursday October 6, with David O’Doherty taking to The Tivoli stage with his new show Whoa Is Me. The Irish funnyman will also play the popular venue on Friday October 7.

He said: “I can’t believe it’s been four years since I closed the Aberdeen Comedy Festival and invited the entire audience to the pub around the corner for a post-festival drink.

“‘See you all soon!’ I said as I left. To say it has been an up and downy four years since would be disrespectful to rollercoasters.

“But I am so happy to be coming back to the most beautiful theatre in Scotland, this time to open the festival. Let’s party again!”

David O'Doherty is one of the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival 2022 headliners.
David O’Doherty is one of the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival 2022 headliners.

The opening weekend is jam-packed with acts for both adults and kids.

Drag will make its festival debut at Aberdeen Arts Centre on Friday October 7 when Slay Presents brings What A Gag to the city featuring a lineup of Scotland’s top drag artists.

Comedy for everyone

Kids of all ages are encouraged to come along to see Lee Kyle who will become An Actual Giant on Saturday October 8. The gig is described as “a show for families that don’t think that kids are little angels”.

Saturday’s lineup includes Lunchtime Laughs being served up at The Glentanar Bar and McGinty’s Meal an’ Ale, with evening offerings running from 5pm until 10pm.

Top picks for comedy fans on a Saturday night include Stephen Bailey who will bring a bit of Sophistication to Cheerz at 7.30pm. Last seen in the city as tour support for the fabulous Katherine Ryan, the sharp-witted Mancunian is a star of Live at the Apollo and host of Celebs On The Farm.

Daniel Sloss will headline at the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival along with some stand-up friends.

In addition to big names, the festival also supports Aberdeen-based comedians. Doric’s Funniest will feature north-east stand-up stars Kenny Luke, Scott Graham, Stuart Leon and Peter Wood for a night of local laughs at O’Neill’s on Thursday October 6 at 7pm.

A new city centre venue hosting shows for the first time is the Union Kirk which will showcase two exclusive festival shows titled Supernova (October 8), featuring rising star Connor Burns, the whimsical Gareth Waugh and award-winning comedian JoJo Sutherland.

The following night, the Supernova line-up includes 2021’s Scottish Comedian of the Year Award-winner Liam Farrelly, Scot Squad’s Chris Forbes and the delightfully crude Kai Humphries (a Geordie, but an honorary Scot) on the bill.

Kai Humphries is up to mischief for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.

Kai, who often supports Daniel Sloss on tour, said: “My material is all quite mischievous, I’m always pushing the boundaries and seeing what I can get away with.”

Meanwhile, local charity Mental Health Aberdeen has been named official charity partner for the second time running.

For more information on Aberdeen International Comedy Festival, click here.



