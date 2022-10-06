Justin Bieber postpones UK tour – including Aberdeen date

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Justin Bieber has just announced that the remaining dates of his world tour are being postponed – including his much-anticipated Aberdeen show.

The singer previously told his fans he was taking a break from touring due to health issues. He was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome earlier this year, which left the entire right side of his face paralysed for weeks.

The Justice World Tour, originally slated to begin in 2020 before being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, kicked off in San Diego in February this year and made stops in ten countries across three continents.

On September 6, Justin first announced he was taking a break from touring to make his health a priority. That news was followed on September 15 when he cancelled 12 dates in October.

With today’s announcement, the remaining dates are officially postponed including the run of UK shows from February to March. Aberdeen fans were expecting to see the star take to the P&J Live stage on February 11.

Justin Bieber may still perform in Aberdeen at a later date

The P&J was told the potential new dates “will be subject to venue and date availability”.

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live, said: “Naturally, we are disappointed that the Justice World Tour has been postponed but Justin’s health remains the number one priority and we hope everyone will join us in wishing him a speedy recovery.

“Rest assured fans will be notified of any further updates as we get them.”

All tickets remain valid and fans with tickets to all postponed tour dates do not need to do anything and should await further news on dates, venues and cities as updates become available.

