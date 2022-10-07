Harriet Kemsley on zip lines, cellulite machine and Aberdeen Comedy Festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fed up with being told how to look her whole life, comedian Harriet Kemsley will take a long hard look at the beauty industry… through her two remaining false eyelashes when she brings her new show to Aberdeen.

“The show is called Honeysuckle Island and it’s about this dream destination that I created when I was 11,” said Harriet who will soon travel to the north-east to take part in the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.

“I found it recently and it had everything you could want when you were a kid.

“It had zip lines and waterfalls, but when I looked at it closely as an adult, I noticed that in the corner I drew something called a cellulite machine – it’s mad that I was aware of that at 11. My priorities were quite mixed-up.”

“So the show is about the beauty industry, having a daughter and what she’s going to grow up with. It’s also about what it was like for me growing up.

“It’s funny and silly but it’s also touching on those messages.”

Harriet Kemsley brings new show to Aberdeen

Harriet’s show was originally meant to take place on Thursday October 6 at The Lemon Tree but it had to be postponed due to some last-minute filming. Harriet will now entertain Aberdeen audiences on Monday October 10 at Cheerz.

“I’m so sorry,” said Harriet.

“I had some filming work that I needed to do that I can’t talk about, but I’m so sorry that it had to move and I really appreciate everyone’s patience.”

In addition to her TV appearances on Doctor Foster and 8 Out of 10 Cats, you may also know Harriet from the reality sitcom Bobby and Harriet Get Married.

The comedian hosts a podcast called Why Is Harriet Crying? with fellow comedian Sunil Patel, too.

Harriet added: “I love gigging in Aberdeen and I’m so glad that we managed to make it work.

“I’m bringing my baby and my mum and dad to Aberdeen so it’s going to be a full-on but hopefully very fun time.”

Returning to Aberdeen International Comedy Festival

While she often gigs in Edinburgh, she is very much looking forward to seeing her fans up north.

She said: “I’ve done Edinburgh so many times – I must have spent a whole year of my life there by now.

“I’ve done Aberdeen International Comedy Festival before and I love it. I think Scotland is a very fun place to perform.”

Speaking about her favourite type of audience, Harriet thinks there is a “fine balance”.

“You want people who have had a couple of drinks but not too many drinks.

“There really is a fine line. You want people to be up for having a fun time but sometimes when people are completely out of it, then it becomes impossible.”

But did she have to deal with a lot of drunk Scottish fans?

“Not as many as you’d think,” laughed Harriet.

Harriet Kemsley will bring her show Honeysuckle Island show to Cheerz on Monday October 10. The gig will start at 8pm. Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

