Home Entertainment

The best horror films to see in Aberdeen and Inverness cinemas this Halloween

By Danica Ollerova
October 27, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 28, 2022, 6:12 am
halloween films aberdeen inverness

With the spooky season just around the corner, many of us will be searching for the ‘best and scariest’ horror films to watch this Halloween.

While some may prefer to curl up on the sofa and watch something on Netflix, those who’d like to venture to Aberdeen or Inverness cinemas are in luck, with venues in both cities screening a range of old and new horror films.

Smile

One of the best 2022 horror films, Smile, follows Rose who witnessed her mom die of an overdose when she was 10 and now works as a doctor in an emergency psych ward. After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, she starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain…

When: Out now

Where: Vue, Cineworld (Aberdeen), Vue (Inverness)

The Thing

Don’t miss this 40th Anniversary 4K restoration of The Thing where a research team in Antarctica is hunted by a shape-shifting alien that assumes the appearance of its victims.

When: From October 29 in Inverness and October 31 in Aberdeen

Where: Cineworld (Aberdeen), Vue (Inverness)

Prey For The Devil

To combat a global rise in demonic possessions, the Roman Catholic Church reopens schools to train priests to perform exorcisms. Even though nuns are forbidden to perform this ritual, a professor recognizes Sister Ann’s gifts and agrees to train her.

When: Out now

Where: Vue, Cineworld (Aberdeen), Vue (Inverness)

Halloween Ends

After 45 years, the saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode comes to a spine-chilling climax. The 2022 slasher film is the thirteenth installment in the Halloween franchise which also consists of novels, comic books, a video game and other merchandise.

When: Out now

Where: Vue, Cineworld

Barbarian

Some stay for a night. Some stay for a week. Some never leave. Find out what happens when a young woman discovers the rental home she booked is already occupied by a stranger.

When: From October 28

Where: Vue, Cineworld (Aberdeen)

Halloween films to watch from your Aberdeen or Inverness home

If you don’t feel like going to the cinema, you’ll easily be able to get your horror film fix from the comfort of your home as Netflix’s film library is an ever-evolving beast and Amazon Prime’s horror film selection is scarily good too.

Midsommar

The film stars Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor as a dysfunctional couple who travel to Sweden with a group of friends for a midsummer festival. Things take a dark turn when they find themselves entangled in a sinister cult.

Where: Netflix

Hereditary

A grieving family is haunted by tragic and disturbing occurrences in this 2018 horror film starring Toni Collette, Alex Wolff and Milly Shapiro.

Where: Amazon Prime

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

The well-received 2016 film stars Emile Hirsch and Brian Cox as father-and-son coroners who experience supernatural phenomena while examining the body of an unidentified woman.

Where: Amazon Prime/ Apple TV

The Novice

The Novice treads a daring line between drama and psychological horror. The film explores just how far one college freshman will go to make it to the top varsity boat.

Where: Amazon Prime

It

Based on the famous Stephen King novel, the 2017 horror film It follows seven children who are forced to face their worst nightmares when Pennywise, a shape-shifting clown, reappears.

Where: Amazon Prime

Tags

Conversation

