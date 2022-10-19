Harry Panto to bring magical parody and pop songs to Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Since last year’s Harry Panto left Aberdonians wanting Volde-more, TaleGate Theatre Productions is thrilled to “Return to Frogwarts” this weekend.

However, if you didn’t have a chance to see the 2021 Aberdeen Arts Centre show, don’t worry, director James Worthington promises you’ll still have a magical time.

“It’s a standalone story about a certain famous wizard boy that you probably already know about. You didn’t have to come to the first show to enjoy this one,” said James.

In their second year at Frogwarts, Harry Panto and Won Reasley will fight the new mistress of darkness.

“They’re in danger because Professor Thumbridge has taken over as mistress of Frogwarts,” explained James.

“We also see some new characters like Debbie Downer who’s really sad. So with the help of Debbie, Harry and Won find themselves in the chamber pot of secrets to thwart Thumbridge’s plan to take over Frogwarts.”

Harry Panto to bring magic and pop songs to Aberdeen

While theatre fans probably expect the cast to have a few magic tricks up their robe sleeves, they might be surprised to hear Harry, Won and Thumbridge belt out songs from Grease and even Rocky Horror.

“Like any good pantomime, there are songs to bop along to,” said James.

“We open with Back To School from Grease 2 – which people of a certain age will remember.

“But there’s also Bad Guy by Billie Eilish in there, If I Could Turn Back Time by Cher, Always Look on the Bright Side of Life from Monty Python and Sweet Transvestite from Rocky Horror.

“It’s really something for everyone. It’s not just for wizard fans – it’s a proper Halloween show so we encompass the spirit of Halloween. There’s even trick or treating in the show.”

Families, friends, and big and little kids are all welcome to enjoy this weekend’s Halloween extravaganza.

James said: “Last year, it really was a mix (of people). Lots of families came but also the Wizard Society of Aberdeen University came and they said we hit the nail on the head and they’re the biggest fans.”

Talented Scottish cast

The full Scottish cast features Philip Napier who will play Won Reasley and Xander Gordon who is sure to delight fans as Harry Panto.

“Our Harry is from Glasgow – don’t hold it against him,” laughed James.

“And people will remember Aberdeen actress Megan Wright. She played the evil fairy Molevola in Sleeping Beauty (the 2021 Aberdeen Arts Centre panto).

“She’s keeping the theme of evil as plays Professor Thumbridge who’s sickly sweet, likes to wear pink and likes cats, but is potentially the evilest character ever created.

“And we also have a special surprise… local legend Stephanie Walls (Aberdeen Arts Centre manager) will play Debbie Downer.

“Not a lot of people know that Steph comes from an acting background. So not only she manages this phenomenal building, but she’s also a very talented actress.”

From Harry Panto to Cinderella

Following Harry Panto, TaleGate Theatre Productions will be returning to Aberdeen with the “fairy godmother of all pantos” Cinderella from December 3 to 24.

“It’s the panto everyone wants to see,” said James.

“I won’t say too much but we have some magical effects – Cinderella doesn’t take a carriage to the ball.

“Megan Wright will be moving over to the good side for Christmas and she will play the fairy godmother.

“Phil will play one of the Ugly Sisters, and returning from Aladdin with be Fraser Sivewright. And Harry Panto – Xander – will be coming back as Buttons.”

Harry Panto: Return to Frogwarts is at Aberdeen Arts Centre from Saturday October 22 to Sunday October 23. There are two performances each day – one at 1pm and the other at 5pm. Tickets can be purchased here.

