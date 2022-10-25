Doctor Who star Sylvester McCoy to appear at Aberdeen Comic Con with Stranger Things actor to be announced soon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Doctor Who star Sylvester McCoy to appear at Aberdeen Comic Con with Stranger Things actor to be announced soon

By Danica Ollerova
October 25, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 25, 2022, 5:51 pm
doctor who aberdeen comic con
Sylvester McCoy and Bonnie Langford in 1987. Image: Shutterstock.

Doctor Who star Sylvester McCoy – who just appeared in the final episode featuring Jodie Whittaker – will soon be travelling to Aberdeen to greet his fans at Comic-Con Scotland (North East).

The Scottish actor and physical comedian is best known for playing the seventh incarnation of the Doctor in the long-running British science fiction television programme.

Doctor Who fans will be able to ask him all about his time on the popular show when Comic Con Scotland (North East) returns for its second year in March 2023.

And Sylvester McCoy, who also portrayed Radagast in The Hobbit film series, isn’t the only big star announced for the upcoming celebration of all things TV and film.

Sylvester McCoy, who is best known for playing the main character in Doctor Who, will soon be travelling to Aberdeen Comic Con.
Sylvester McCoy, who is best known for playing the main character in Doctor Who, will soon be travelling to Aberdeen Comic Con. Image: Comic Con Scotland (NE)

Stranger Things, The Walking Dead, Sons of Anarchy

Ross Marquand, who played Aaron on The Walking Dead and also portrayed Red Skull in the films Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, will return to the north-east version of Comic Con Scotland, having enjoyed answering his fans’ queries at this year’s event.

A Comic Con spokesperson confirmed that 21 guests were already signed up, with about 10 more planned, with names being announced in the near future.

They said: “We’ve already got some exciting names from shows as diverse as Doctor Who, Two Doors Down, The Walking Dead, Stranger Things, Power Rangers, and Sons of Anarchy.

“We’ll be adding some cool horror names, at least one wrestler and some gaming voice actors. Plus a couple of other TV series favourites as well.

“Our commitment to Aberdeen is total. That means giving you some major names from popular TV series, including many international guests that we’ll be flying in.”

Comic Con at P&J Live will be ‘treasure chest’ of pop culture

Ross Marquand will be part of Aberdeen Comic Con. Image: Comic Con Scotland (NE)

Claire-Lena Miller-Davis, exhibition sales manager at P&J Live, added: “We’re off to a fantastic start in terms of announcements, but there is much, much more to come.

“For those who missed out last time round, it’s a treasure trove for film and cult TV fans, with real movie set props, a huge range of merchandise and collectables, and the chance to meet lots of famous faces.

Who would you like to see at Comic Con Scotland (North East) next year? Let us know in the comments below.

“It might take a herculean effort to outshine 2022’s spectacular range of cosplay costumes, but we know the people of the north-east have it in them and we can’t wait to see what’s unveiled.”

Comic Con Scotland (North East) will be back on Saturday March 18 and Sunday March 19. Tickets can be purchased here.

 

