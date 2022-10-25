Doctor Who star Sylvester McCoy to appear at Aberdeen Comic Con with Stranger Things actor to be announced soon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Doctor Who star Sylvester McCoy – who just appeared in the final episode featuring Jodie Whittaker – will soon be travelling to Aberdeen to greet his fans at Comic-Con Scotland (North East).

The Scottish actor and physical comedian is best known for playing the seventh incarnation of the Doctor in the long-running British science fiction television programme.

Doctor Who fans will be able to ask him all about his time on the popular show when Comic Con Scotland (North East) returns for its second year in March 2023.

And Sylvester McCoy, who also portrayed Radagast in The Hobbit film series, isn’t the only big star announced for the upcoming celebration of all things TV and film.

Stranger Things, The Walking Dead, Sons of Anarchy

Ross Marquand, who played Aaron on The Walking Dead and also portrayed Red Skull in the films Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, will return to the north-east version of Comic Con Scotland, having enjoyed answering his fans’ queries at this year’s event.

A Comic Con spokesperson confirmed that 21 guests were already signed up, with about 10 more planned, with names being announced in the near future.

They said: “We’ve already got some exciting names from shows as diverse as Doctor Who, Two Doors Down, The Walking Dead, Stranger Things, Power Rangers, and Sons of Anarchy.

“We’ll be adding some cool horror names, at least one wrestler and some gaming voice actors. Plus a couple of other TV series favourites as well.

“Our commitment to Aberdeen is total. That means giving you some major names from popular TV series, including many international guests that we’ll be flying in.”

Comic Con at P&J Live will be ‘treasure chest’ of pop culture

Claire-Lena Miller-Davis, exhibition sales manager at P&J Live, added: “We’re off to a fantastic start in terms of announcements, but there is much, much more to come.

“For those who missed out last time round, it’s a treasure trove for film and cult TV fans, with real movie set props, a huge range of merchandise and collectables, and the chance to meet lots of famous faces.

“It might take a herculean effort to outshine 2022’s spectacular range of cosplay costumes, but we know the people of the north-east have it in them and we can’t wait to see what’s unveiled.”

Comic Con Scotland (North East) will be back on Saturday March 18 and Sunday March 19. Tickets can be purchased here.

