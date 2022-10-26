Aberdeen-bound singer Colin Macleod on balancing life as an Isle of Lewis crofter with a jet setting music career

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Balancing life as a crofter on the Isle of Lewis with a successful singing career ensures Colin Macleod never suffers from the stresses of the music industry.

Colin has recorded and shared a stage with world megastar Sheryl Crow.

He has toured with legends Van Morrison and Robert Plant.

Colin has also performed live on James Corden’s Late show in the United States.

Those moments in the limelight are far removed from his other existence of crofting and caring for a flock of sheep on Lewis.

Crofting represents life at a slower pace, an escape from the kinetic chaos of the music industry. It is also a connection to a past and tradition Colin passionately aims to preserve.

Colin will take time away from crofting to headline Tunnels in Aberdeen on Thursday October 27 to promote recent album Hold Fast.

He said: “Crofting makes me a bit more philosophical about the music industry. I can dip in and out of it and view the music industry with fresh eyes.

“Every time you are in amongst it then the island definitely helps me from that aspect. There’s a tendency within the music industry for people to work too hard, especially artists. They can never stop, never switch off and are constantly pursuing the dream.

“I have always felt like I had a nice balance and that’s because I’m able to live where I am.”

‘I look forward to the gales and rain’

Home for Colin is the Eye Peninsula on the east of Isle of Lewis.

As we edge towards winter the weather in the Outer Hebrides can be extreme and gales batter the croft.

Colin is so accustomed to the wind and rain he feels ‘unsettled’ without it.

He said: “I’m used to it as I grew up in it. With this type of crofting, the animals, the sheep and breeds are all tailored to the environment.

“In a funny way, maybe it’s an island thing, but I kind of look forward to the gales and rain. If I’m in a place where there’s no rain and wind I feel unsettled.”

Colin is set to headline Tunnels in a rescheduled show that was originally set to go ahead last December.

However Colin made the tough decision to postpone his tour due to the rising case of the Omicron Coronavirus variant last winter.

Now, as promised, he is back to play to his fans in the Granite City.

A turning point in the Granite City

Aberdeen holds a special resonance for Colin as one of his first gigs away from the Isle of Lewis was in the city. He was spotted by an A & R scout during that show.

That ultimately led to a development deal with Universal with Colin signing with the record label at the same time as eventual chart-toppers Adele and Lilly Allen.

Performing as The Boy Who Trapped the Sun, Colin released album Fireplace in 2010 to rave reviews.

On that Aberdeen show, Colin explained: “It wasn’t even a venue to be honest. It was part of a festival and I played in an upstairs bar.

“That was one of the first gigs I played on the mainland. It was certainly the first time we had played in front of anyone from the industry.

“However it was a slow process from that. I lost contact with the guy after that funnily enough. But a few years later he came to a gig and offered me a deal.

“It was an initial excitement then a long period of nothing – as often happens in the music industry. However people are always watching you when you don’t think they are – it’s a funny game.

“I’m really looking forward to playing Aberdeen again.”

Recording tracks with Sheryl Crow

People are certainly watching Colin now.

Newest album Hold Fast boasts nine time Grammy award winner Sheryl Crow singing on tracks Old Soul and 33.

The remote Isle of Lewis landscape is central to Colin’s music and lyrics.

It does raise the question how does a singer songwriter who works on remote croft team up with Sheryl Crow?

“It was just chance,” Colin explains. “All these things that have happened in my life I have not tried too hard. I’ve never pushed it. I’ve always just met people and got on with them.

“I played with Sheryl and it was supposed to be a one off thing, I got a support slot with her. However I got on with Sheryl and her band and we developed a friendship.

“I have been very lucky in the people I have met and the opportunities I have had which I am very grateful for. I would hope it’s because I’m a nice guy.

“You would have to ask them,” he laughed.

Touring with a Queen legend

Critically acclaimed debut solo album Bloodlines, released in 2018, led to support slots with ex-Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant and Van Morrison.

He also supported legendary Queen drummer Roger Taylor on his Outsider Tour dates last September.

Colin said: “That was great as Roger is a really nice guy who is very supportive and encouraging. Roger heard my music, liked it, and then got on touch to invite me on the tour. It was a great tour to be on.”

