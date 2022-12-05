Clubland will bring its 20th anniversary live tour to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Clubland will bring its 20th anniversary live tour to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

By Scott Begbie
December 5, 2022, 6:00 pm Updated: December 5, 2022, 7:06 pm
Cascada is one of the acts heading for P&J Live as part of Clubland's 20th anniversary tour. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Cascada is one of the acts heading for P&J Live as part of Clubland's 20th anniversary tour. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Legendary dance brand Clubland is heading for Aberdeen’s P&J Live as part of a 20th-anniversary tour with a line-up including Cascada and Basshunter.

It promises to be a non-stop night of classic hits, spanning the two decades since Clubland began as a series of compilation albums in 2002, which went on to sell more than 30 million copies.

Clubland became the umbrella brand for the commercial dance movement which made stars out of artists including Scooter, Ultrabeat and, of course, Cascada.

Clubland TV is still one of the most popular music TV channels in the UK.

The poster for the Clubland 20th anniversary tour. Image: P&J Live
Clubland 20th anniversary tour is heading for P&J Live. Image: P&J Live.

Clubland will be ‘ultimate club night’ at P&J Live in Aberdeen

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live, said: “Classic dance music fans – get ready for the ultimate club night as we welcome Clubland.

“This promises to be an unbelievable throwback to the mid-noughties where trance music dominated much of the music scene and we know it will be a really popular night.”

The arena tour boasts it will be a fast-moving three-hour show and an opportunity to relive the Clubland experience with some of the brands’ biggest names and DJs, aiming to take you back to those head club days.

BassHunter is one of the acts taking part in the UK tour of Clubland which is heading for P&J Live.

Confirmed for the Aberdeen leg of the Clubland tour are: BassHunter, Cascada, Darren Styles (Clubland X-Treme set), Infextious, Ultrabeat ft Rebecca Rudd, Kelly Llorenna and Flip N Fill ft. Karen Parry

When will tickets for Clubland at P&J Live go on sale?

With previous Clubland Live tours playing to tens of thousands of people and selling out arenas across the UK, tickets for the Aberdeen gig are expected to be in demand.

Clubland will be at P&J Live on Friday March 31 next year, with tickets going on sale at 9am on Friday December 9. For more information visit pandjlive.com

