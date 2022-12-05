Clubland will bring its 20th anniversary live tour to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Legendary dance brand Clubland is heading for Aberdeen’s P&J Live as part of a 20th-anniversary tour with a line-up including Cascada and Basshunter.

It promises to be a non-stop night of classic hits, spanning the two decades since Clubland began as a series of compilation albums in 2002, which went on to sell more than 30 million copies.

Clubland became the umbrella brand for the commercial dance movement which made stars out of artists including Scooter, Ultrabeat and, of course, Cascada.

Clubland TV is still one of the most popular music TV channels in the UK.

Clubland will be ‘ultimate club night’ at P&J Live in Aberdeen

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live, said: “Classic dance music fans – get ready for the ultimate club night as we welcome Clubland.

“This promises to be an unbelievable throwback to the mid-noughties where trance music dominated much of the music scene and we know it will be a really popular night.”

The arena tour boasts it will be a fast-moving three-hour show and an opportunity to relive the Clubland experience with some of the brands’ biggest names and DJs, aiming to take you back to those head club days.

Confirmed for the Aberdeen leg of the Clubland tour are: BassHunter, Cascada, Darren Styles (Clubland X-Treme set), Infextious, Ultrabeat ft Rebecca Rudd, Kelly Llorenna and Flip N Fill ft. Karen Parry

When will tickets for Clubland at P&J Live go on sale?

With previous Clubland Live tours playing to tens of thousands of people and selling out arenas across the UK, tickets for the Aberdeen gig are expected to be in demand.

Clubland will be at P&J Live on Friday March 31 next year, with tickets going on sale at 9am on Friday December 9. For more information visit pandjlive.com

