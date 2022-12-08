Christmas squared as Aled Jones and Russell Watson head to Aberdeen’s Music Hall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When Aled Jones and Russell Watson step onto the stage of the Music Hall this Friday you can expect only one thing – Christmas squared.

The pair – billed as two of the world’s greatest classical voices – promise to get everyone in the festive spirit with a glittering night featuring everyone’s seasonal favourites.

“With Aled being synonymous with Christmas, it’s going to be great,” said Russell, laughing.

“But the great thing with Aled and I on stage is nothing is pre-conceived so no show is the same when it comes to the asides we have. The laughs and jokes on stage are all based on spontaneity and what’s happening on the night.”

Aled and Russell say their Music Hall gig will have a ‘beautiful blend’

Aled added the concert will draw on their latest chart-topping album – Christmas With Aled And Russell – which he describes as their best yet.

“The blend is beautiful and we’re singing music people might not associate with us,” he said.

“There is some pop stuff but equally the traditional ballads which are beautiful.”

That includes a rather special rendition of Walking In The Air, the haunting song from The Snowman that made Aled a household name – but this time sung with Russell, the first time Aled has ever recorded it as a duet.

“It felt great to record it with Russell,” said Aled. “I’ve had millions of offers from people wanting to do it as a duet before, but I never felt like I wanted to. But with Russ it felt like a totally natural thing to do.

“He’s been ribbing me for years, sending me photos of him with various size snowmen wherever he goes. It sounds great and I’m really proud of it.”

Aled will be returning to the Music Hall on Thursday December 15 to narrate The Snowman as part of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra’s Christmas concert.

Aled Jones and Russell Watson reveal their favourite Xmas songs

Before that, Aled and Russell will be serving up a plethora of other Christmas songs this Friday, such as O Holy Night, In The Bleak Midwinter, It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas and Mistletoe And Wine.

But what are their personal favourite Christmas tunes?

Aled said: “For me, I would say Away In A Manger. It’s really simple but creates the Christmas message perfectly. It always takes me back to sitting in primary school with the smell of lunch coming through the shutters from the school canteen and singing this carol for the first time and the impact it had on me.

“And I do have to say Walking In The Air because it did change my life really. It’s what everyone remembered me for for years and years and still do, I suppose.”

Russell said: “I have a couple. Hark The Herald Angels Sing, particularly when it runs into the descant at the end. That’s just beautiful. And Oh Holy Night is one I get particular joy from singing and performing.

“Pop wise? As much as Aled thinks I’m jesting, I do love Walking In The Air and always have.”

Aled and Russell have recorded two previous albums together and are clearly firm friends – and have the honour of both appearing on The Masked Singer.

‘We want people to go home with Xmas tunes buzzing in their head’

But they also have glittering careers in their own right not just as recording artists. Aled is one of the most popular presenters on Classic FM and Russell has been carving a career in musical theatre – most recently starring in the UK tour of Chicago, which was at His Majesty’s earlier this year.

Both Aled and Russell hope to send the Music Hall audience home full of Christmas spirit this Friday.

“I hope they enjoy the music and I hope they leave feeling glad and looking forward to Christmas with all these tunes buzzing around their heads,” said Aled.

Russell added: “I think that’s the whole point is to give people a good time and go away feeling good. But hopefully we can give them some moments as well where they can sit and listen to the music and reflect on some of the moments they’ve had in their lives.

“I think nothing brings back memories of certain moments and poignant times in our lives than the sound of songs and music.”

For tickets and information on Christmas With Aled And Russell visit aberdeenperformingarts.com

