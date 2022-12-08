Christmas squared as Aled Jones and Russell Watson head to Aberdeen’s Music Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Christmas squared as Aled Jones and Russell Watson head to Aberdeen’s Music Hall

By Scott Begbie
December 8, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 8, 2022, 5:36 pm
Russell Watson Aled Jones Aberdeen
Russell Watson and Aled Jones are ready to bring the spirit of Christmas to the Music Hall in Aberdeen this Friday. Image: Supplied by Deacon Communications.

When Aled Jones and Russell Watson step onto the stage of the Music Hall this Friday you can expect only one thing – Christmas squared.

The pair – billed as two of the world’s greatest classical voices – promise to get everyone in the festive spirit with a glittering night featuring everyone’s seasonal favourites.

“With Aled being synonymous with Christmas, it’s going to be great,” said Russell, laughing.

“But the great thing with Aled and I on stage is nothing is pre-conceived so no show is the same when it comes to the asides we have. The laughs and jokes on stage are all based on spontaneity and what’s happening on the night.”

Aled Jones and Russell Watson are ready to entertain fans at the Music Hall in Aberdeen.

Aled and Russell say their Music Hall gig will have a ‘beautiful blend’

Aled added the concert will draw on their latest chart-topping album – Christmas With Aled And Russell – which he describes as their best yet.

“The blend is beautiful and we’re singing music people might not associate with us,” he said.

“There is some pop stuff but equally the traditional ballads which are beautiful.”

That includes a rather special rendition of Walking In The Air, the haunting song from The Snowman that made Aled a household name – but this time sung with Russell, the first time Aled has ever recorded it as a duet.

The Snowman is a festive treat and features the classic song Walking In The Air – which will also feature in the RSNO’s Christmas concert at the Music Hall. Image: RSNO

“It felt great to record it with Russell,” said Aled. “I’ve had millions of offers from people wanting to do it as a duet before, but I never felt like I wanted to. But with Russ it felt like a totally natural thing to do.

“He’s been ribbing me for years, sending me photos of him with various size snowmen wherever he goes. It sounds great and I’m really proud of it.”

Aled will be returning to the Music Hall on Thursday December 15 to narrate The Snowman as part of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra’s Christmas concert.

Aled Jones and Russell Watson reveal their favourite Xmas songs

Before that, Aled and Russell will be serving up a plethora of other Christmas songs this Friday, such as O Holy Night, In The Bleak Midwinter, It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas and Mistletoe And Wine.

But what are their personal favourite Christmas tunes?

Aled said: “For me, I would say Away In A Manger. It’s really simple but creates the Christmas message perfectly. It always takes me back to sitting in primary school with the smell of lunch coming through the shutters from the school canteen and singing this carol for the first time and the impact it had on me.

Russell Watson starred as Billy Flynn in Chicago at His Majesty’s Theatre earlier this year. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

“And I do have to say Walking In The Air because it did change my life really. It’s what everyone remembered me for for years and years and still do, I suppose.”

Russell said: “I have a couple. Hark The Herald Angels Sing, particularly when it runs into the descant at the end. That’s just beautiful. And Oh Holy Night is one I get particular joy from singing and performing.

“Pop wise? As much as Aled thinks I’m jesting, I do love Walking In The Air and always have.”

Aled and Russell have recorded two previous albums together and are clearly firm friends – and have the honour of both appearing on The Masked Singer.

‘We want people  to go home with Xmas tunes buzzing in their head’

But they also have glittering careers in their own right not just as recording artists. Aled is one of the most popular presenters on Classic FM and Russell has been carving a career in musical theatre – most recently starring in the UK tour of Chicago, which was at His Majesty’s earlier this year.

Both Aled and Russell hope to send the Music Hall audience home full of Christmas spirit this Friday.

Russell Watson Aled Jones Aberdeen
Aled Jones is looking forward to performing with Russell Watson at the Music Hall in Aberdeen.

“I hope they enjoy the music and I hope they leave feeling glad and looking forward to Christmas with all these tunes buzzing around their heads,” said Aled.

Russell added: “I think that’s the whole point is to give people a good time and go away feeling good. But hopefully we can give them some moments as well where they can sit and listen to the music and reflect on some of the moments they’ve had in their lives.

“I think nothing brings back memories of certain moments and poignant times in our lives than the sound of songs and music.”

For tickets and information on Christmas With Aled And Russell visit aberdeenperformingarts.com

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

Nicola Peltz Beckham as Dorothy in Welcome To Chippendales (PA/Erin Simkin/2022 Hulu)
Nicola Peltz gushes over Brooklyn’s support during Welcome To Chippendales shoot
Members of Campaign group Stand Up To Racism during a demonstration (Catherine Wylie/PA)
Windrush 75th anniversary to be ‘diamond jubilee for modern, diverse Britain’
The Earth Wind & Fire Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Barry King/Alamy/PA)
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies aged 67
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…
Sir Elton John will headline Glastonbury 2023 (Suzan Moore/PA)
From Rihanna to Eurovision: What to expect from the world of music in 2023
Harry told CBS of a ‘betrayal’ by Buckingham Palace (Andy Commins/PA)
Harry tells TV interviewer he wants his father and brother back
Kym Marsh was the 10th celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing (Prima UK/Nicky Johnston/PA)
Kym Marsh: There were times on Strictly when my anxiety threatened to take hold
Sarah Lancashire as Sergeant Catherine Cawood in the hit BBC show Happy Valley (Matt Squire/PA)
Happy Valley final series impresses with ‘powerhouse’ performances and writing
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 - including two final shows at…
Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner in hospital after ‘weather related accident’ (Ian West/PA)
Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner in hospital after ‘weather-related accident’

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented