REVIEW: Peter Pan brings festive fun, flying and fairy dust to Eden Court

There is nothing quite like a little fairy dust to get you in the festive spirit – and Eden Court’s Peter Pan has bucketloads of it.

This performance has everything you want in a pantomime, from the witty local references to panto-fied pop songs and a cracking comedy double act to top it all off.

It honours the classic tale while still presenting a fresh take, with stellar performances from everyone in the junior ensemble right up through the adult cast.

From the moment the lights dimmed, the line between audience and stage was blurred as applause, boos and “he’s behind you”s threatened to blow the roof off the theatre.

Local shout-outs brought laughter to Peter Pan at Eden Court

Steven Wren plays Mrs McSmee in his sixth dame role at Eden Court as well as directing the show, and it is obvious why he has become a much-loved name in the Highland pantosphere.

Alongside him is Ross Allan as Starkey, creating the perfect double act that effortlessly bounce off one another and had the audience in stitches.

The Eastgate Centre, Jacobite Cruises and Millburn Academy as well as a whole host of Highland villages all got shout-outs in the script, bringing locals even closer to Neverland.

Less seamless mentions went to the show’s sponsors D&E Coaches, Harry Go and Loch Insh Outdoor Centre – but this only added another element of hilarity.

Undoubtedly one of the show’s highlights was a scene I don’t think anyone in the audience had seen before based on the general reaction to it.

In The Cake Off, Mrs McSmee and Starkey were baking in a set that literally rocked from side to side like a ship on the high seas.

You can imagine how the scene ended – with Starkey covered in custard, much to the delight of the entire audience.

Flying was part of the magic as Peter Pan soared at Eden Court

Gorgeous painted sets took us seamlessly from the classic opening scene in the Darling children’s nursery to the magical Neverland, after a brief fly through the night sky.

The flying itself was smooth and elegant, with a few flips and tricks thrown in for good measure, and fairy dust was showered over the audience in the form of twinkling lights, making us too feel like part of the adventure.

Laura Blair’s Tinker Bell was expertly feisty from the get-go, providing a loyal companion for Peter, her biker boots adding a nice modern twist to the iconic green dress.

The most memorable of all the sparkly costumes of course belonged to Mrs McSmee, who entertained in everything from a 20s flapper dress to a boat-shaped skirt.

Every pantomime needs a good, or bad, villain and Scott Ainslie was the best, or worst, Captain Hook.

Captain Hook revelled in the boos in Eden Court’s Peter Pan

He revelled in the boos, but also didn’t shy away from letting his more fun side shine through as Mrs McSmee carried out her multiple attempts to flirt with him. It looked like he enjoyed her performance of Copacabana as much as the audience did.

The final sword fighting scene between Hook and Peter Pan is dramatic and intense, with the latter flying off stage at one point and swooping back in with a dousing of glittery red blood on his shoulder.

One thing the pantomime could have done with more of was the crocodile, purely because it was so visually impressive it would have been fantastic to see it more than a couple of times.

Standout vocals hit the high note for Eden Court’s Peter Pan

Chorus numbers like Don’t Stop Believing at the end of the first act – which had the whole cast coming together to sing and dance – really got the audience moving in their seats.

The adult ensemble were wonderful in all their roles including as Hook’s crew and the mermaids who sing about the Moray Firth. They brought more advanced choreography, by Claire Darcy, and witty banter to the pantomime, working together as a group but each developing their own characters.

An added character in Eden Court’s version of the story was Peter Pan’s Neverland companion Rainbow, played by Brianna Jolly. Her crew of Rainbow Warriors gave the young ensemble more well-deserved time on stage.

The standout vocal performance had to be that of Reece Duncan as Peter Pan, who induced a number of audible gasps as he took on is verse of Don’t Stop Believing. His duets with Lorenza Michelucci-Dunn as Wendy hit the audience right in the harmonies.

Lorenza was effortlessly sweet as Wendy and her rendition of I Know It’s Today from Shrek was a real treat for musical theatre fans.

No one wants to grow up after enjoying Peter Pan at Eden Court

Someone else whose performance deserves a mention is five-year-old Amelia, who was brought up on stage along with three other children for a bit of audience participation.

Amelia saw her chance to be in the limelight and grabbed it, dancing away to her heart’s content.

She also got one of the biggest laughs of the night as, when asked what she wanted for Christmas, she said: “A guinea pig with a hatch for babies to come out.”

It was later clarified that this is a toy she fancies, but the fact she didn’t spare a care for the fact she was being watched by around 800 people really brought the message of Peter Pan home – growing up is no fun.

Peter Pan is on at Eden Court until Sunday January 8. For more information and tickets go to eden-court.co.uk

