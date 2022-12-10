REVIEW: Peter Pan brings festive fun, flying and fairy dust to Eden Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

REVIEW: Peter Pan brings festive fun, flying and fairy dust to Eden Court

By Lauren Robertson
December 10, 2022, 8:33 am Updated: December 19, 2022, 5:50 pm
Peter Pan brought high-flying panto magic to Eden Court. All images: Ewen Weatherspoon.
Peter Pan brought high-flying panto magic to Eden Court. All images: Ewen Weatherspoon.

There is nothing quite like a little fairy dust to get you in the festive spirit – and Eden Court’s Peter Pan has bucketloads of it.

This performance has everything you want in a pantomime, from the witty local references to panto-fied pop songs and a cracking comedy double act to top it all off.

It honours the classic tale while still presenting a fresh take, with stellar performances from everyone in the junior ensemble right up through the adult cast.

From the moment the lights dimmed, the line between audience and stage was blurred as applause, boos and “he’s behind you”s threatened to blow the roof off the theatre.

The audience got involved at Eden Court’s Peter Pan. Image: Ewen Weatherspoon

Local shout-outs brought laughter to Peter Pan at Eden Court

Steven Wren plays Mrs McSmee in his sixth dame role at Eden Court as well as directing the show, and it is obvious why he has become a much-loved name in the Highland pantosphere.

Alongside him is Ross Allan as Starkey, creating the perfect double act that effortlessly bounce off one another and had the audience in stitches.

The Eastgate Centre, Jacobite Cruises and Millburn Academy as well as a whole host of Highland villages all got shout-outs in the script, bringing locals even closer to Neverland.

Steven Wren and Ross Allan are the perfect double act in Peter Pan at Eden Court. Image: Ewen Weatherspoon

Less seamless mentions went to the show’s sponsors D&E Coaches, Harry Go and Loch Insh Outdoor Centre – but this only added another element of hilarity.

Undoubtedly one of the show’s highlights was a scene I don’t think anyone in the audience had seen before based on the general reaction to it.

In The Cake Off, Mrs McSmee and Starkey were baking in a set that literally rocked from side to side like a ship on the high seas.

You can imagine how the scene ended – with Starkey covered in custard, much to the delight of the entire audience.

Flying was part of the magic as Peter Pan soared at Eden Court

Gorgeous painted sets took us seamlessly from the classic opening scene in the Darling children’s nursery to the magical Neverland, after a brief fly through the night sky.

The flying itself was smooth and elegant, with a few flips and tricks thrown in for good measure, and fairy dust was showered over the audience in the form of twinkling lights, making us too feel like part of the adventure.

Peter Pan flying over the final fight scene in the Inverness panto. Image: Ewen Weatherspoon

Laura Blair’s Tinker Bell was expertly feisty from the get-go, providing a loyal companion for Peter, her biker boots adding a nice modern twist to the iconic green dress.

The most memorable of all the sparkly costumes of course belonged to Mrs McSmee, who entertained in everything from a 20s flapper dress to a boat-shaped skirt.

Every pantomime needs a good, or bad, villain and Scott Ainslie was the best, or worst, Captain Hook.

Captain Hook revelled in the boos in Eden Court’s Peter Pan

He revelled in the boos, but also didn’t shy away from letting his more fun side shine through as Mrs McSmee carried out her multiple attempts to flirt with him. It looked like he enjoyed her performance of Copacabana as much as the audience did.

The final sword fighting scene between Hook and Peter Pan is dramatic and intense, with the latter flying off stage at one point and swooping back in with a dousing of glittery red blood on his shoulder.

One thing the pantomime could have done with more of was the crocodile, purely because it was so visually impressive it would have been fantastic to see it more than a couple of times.

The mermaids singing about the Moray Firth. Image: Ewen Weatherspoon

Standout vocals hit the high note for Eden Court’s Peter Pan

Chorus numbers like Don’t Stop Believing at the end of the first act – which had the whole cast coming together to sing and dance – really got the audience moving in their seats.

The adult ensemble were wonderful in all their roles including as Hook’s crew and the mermaids who sing about the Moray Firth. They brought more advanced choreography, by Claire Darcy, and witty banter to the pantomime, working together as a group but each developing their own characters.

The adult ensemble brought fun to the pantomime at Eden Court. Image: Ewen Weatherspoon

An added character in Eden Court’s version of the story was Peter Pan’s Neverland companion Rainbow, played by Brianna Jolly. Her crew of Rainbow Warriors gave the young ensemble more well-deserved time on stage.

The standout vocal performance had to be that of Reece Duncan as Peter Pan, who induced a number of audible gasps as he took on is verse of Don’t Stop Believing. His duets with Lorenza Michelucci-Dunn as Wendy hit the audience right in the harmonies.

Lorenza was effortlessly sweet as Wendy and her rendition of I Know It’s Today from Shrek was a real treat for musical theatre fans.

No one wants to grow up after enjoying Peter Pan at Eden Court

Someone else whose performance deserves a mention is five-year-old Amelia, who was brought up on stage along with three other children for a bit of audience participation.

Peter Pan urges the audience to help save Tinker Bell. Image: Ewen Weatherspoon

Amelia saw her chance to be in the limelight and grabbed it, dancing away to her heart’s content.

She also got one of the biggest laughs of the night as, when asked what she wanted for Christmas, she said: “A guinea pig with a hatch for babies to come out.”

It was later clarified that this is a toy she fancies, but the fact she didn’t spare a care for the fact she was being watched by around 800 people really brought the message of Peter Pan home – growing up is no fun.

Peter Pan is on at Eden Court until Sunday January 8. For more information and tickets go to eden-court.co.uk

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

Nicola Peltz Beckham as Dorothy in Welcome To Chippendales (PA/Erin Simkin/2022 Hulu)
Nicola Peltz gushes over Brooklyn’s support during Welcome To Chippendales shoot
Members of Campaign group Stand Up To Racism during a demonstration (Catherine Wylie/PA)
Windrush 75th anniversary to be ‘diamond jubilee for modern, diverse Britain’
The Earth Wind & Fire Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Barry King/Alamy/PA)
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies aged 67
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…
Sir Elton John will headline Glastonbury 2023 (Suzan Moore/PA)
From Rihanna to Eurovision: What to expect from the world of music in 2023
Harry told CBS of a ‘betrayal’ by Buckingham Palace (Andy Commins/PA)
Harry tells TV interviewer he wants his father and brother back
Kym Marsh was the 10th celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing (Prima UK/Nicky Johnston/PA)
Kym Marsh: There were times on Strictly when my anxiety threatened to take hold
Sarah Lancashire as Sergeant Catherine Cawood in the hit BBC show Happy Valley (Matt Squire/PA)
Happy Valley final series impresses with ‘powerhouse’ performances and writing
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 - including two final shows at…
Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner in hospital after ‘weather related accident’ (Ian West/PA)
Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner in hospital after ‘weather-related accident’

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented