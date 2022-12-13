Queen tribute to rock Aberdeen’s P&J Live next year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Killer Queen – the long-established Queen tribute band – will rock Aberdeen’s P&J Live next year.

Following in the footsteps of the real Queen, the tribute band played their first shows in London three decades after the much-loved originals formed in the capital.

Killer Queen then secured a residency in London’s Strand Theatre and became the first tribute to have a show in the West End.

The band was later delighted to sell out Forest National Arena (in Belgium) where Queen filmed the concert set piece videos such as Hammer To Fall and Don’t Stop Me Now.

Lead singer Patrick Myers said: “It’s been an amazing journey. That first show changed my life. We thought our band would last maybe a summer at the most but it’s a very addictive thing performing these songs.

“The concerts grew and grew and we’ve ended up playing and selling out the same arenas that Queen played at their peak.”

And in 2016 Killer Queen set their sights on America including the Red Rocks Arena in Colorado – one of the country’s most prestigious venues.

Patrick added: “It’s been quite a surreal ride. Becoming regular performers at Red Rocks Arena in America is another highlight. The Beatles, U2, Springsteen, Dylan all played on that stage. It’s really got its own kind of magic going on there.”

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live, said: “Queen has a real cult following, having released an amazing back catalogue of hits over the years.

“For those who missed out on seeing the real Freddie Mercury, Killer Queen bear an incredible likeness both visually and musically and will be sure to put on a fantastic show.”

Killer Queen will play Aberdeen’s P&J Live on November 24 2023. Tickets will go on general sales at 9am on Sunday December 18.

