The Big 2022 Quiz: Test your north and north-east arts and entertainment knowledge

The P&J have brought you an arts and entertainment quiz every Friday… so it’s only fitting we test your knowledge of the best and biggest north and north-east events of the year on the last working day of 2022.

From Duran Duran making its Inverness debut to Bryan Adams, Paolo Nutini and many other singers rocking Aberdeen, north and north-east music lovers were in for a treat following the forced Covid-19 break from live events.

And with The Book Of Mormon, Mamma Mia, Bat Out Of Hell and other musicals travelling to His Majesty’s and Eden Court’s The Stamping Groud receiving its world-wide premiere in Inverness, it’s safe to say it’s been a great year for theatre fans too.

Kevin Bridges, Bill Bailey, John Bishop and Joe Lycett were among those who travelled to our corner of the world this year to bring a bit of laughter to the area.

And let’s not forget the many festivals that took place – Spectra, Nuart, Aberdeen International Comedy Festival, Inverness Film Festival and many more…

So, to recap the year, we’ll ask you 12 questions about north and north-east arts and entertainment events – one from each month.

Have a go and see if you win a standing ovation for your theatre, music and festival knowledge – or is it a curtain down on your performance?

