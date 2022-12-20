The Tivoli Theatre will celebrate its 150th anniversary at tonight’s panto

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

From Charlie Chaplin to Julie Andrews, many famous faces have graced the boards at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre which will celebrate its 150th anniversary tonight (December 20).

Created to bring culture to the city, the venue has been many things over the years – Aberdeen’s first opera house, a theatre, a music hall and even a bingo parlour.

And currently, it plays a vital role for local theatre companies, helping Aberdeen creatives and actors find the right audience for a range of plays and performances.

This festive season the much-loved venue has been thrilling big and little kids with its charming circus-themed panto Goldilocks And The Three Bears – produced by the city’s amateur theatre company Attic Theatre.

“We are delighted we’ve made it through the uncertainty of the Covid-19 closures and are enjoying the festive season with our family panto,” said Caroline Morgan, the venue’s managing director.

“Although the Tivoli’s official opening night was 150 years ago yesterday (December 19), we didn’t have a show then so we will celebrate tonight and the Attic Theatre cast will be making a special mention of our big birthday during their show.”

Goldilocks brings panto magic to The Tivoli

Scott Jamieson, writer and director of The Tivoli panto, would like to invite north-east families to see the theatre production full of “thrills, spills and panto magic” when the circus-themed show marks the 150th anniversary of the popular arts venue.

“Goldilocks has never been done professionally in Aberdeen. I believe the furthest north it’s been (as a professional production) was Glasgow,” said Scott.

“The show is set in a circus and the premise is that our Dame Tina Trott’s circus isn’t doing very well. Her daughter Goldilocks is due to go away with her new boyfriend so they need to find a replacement for her.

“Along the way, they meet the three bears – Mama, Papa and Baby Bear – who end up being the saviours of the circus.”

Our reviewer said the festive show was “one of the freshest and most original offerings you’ll find among the rich smorgasbord on offer” this panto season.

Tickets can be booked here.

Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre celebrates special 150th anniversary

There is history in every corner of the much-loved theatre which began life as Her Majesty’s Opera House in 1982. The auditorium was rebuilt in 1897 by famous theatre architect Frank Matcham and then again in 1909 to compete with the newly opened His Majesty’s Theatre.

The venue resumed business again in 1910 as the Tivoli Theatre of Varieties and welcomed Charlie Chaplin seven years later when he performed with Fred Karno’s troupe.

And he wasn’t the only one. Stan Laurel also travelled with the group and entertained The Tivoli audience, before he teamed up with Oliver Hardy.

Other big-name stars include Will Fyffe, Will Hay, WC Fields and young Julie Andrews who performed at the Guild Street venue 20 years before becoming the leading lady in The Sound of Music.

