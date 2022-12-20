The Tivoli Theatre will celebrate its 150th anniversary at tonight’s panto

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Tivoli Theatre will celebrate its 150th anniversary at tonight’s panto

By Danica Ollerova
December 20, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 20, 2022, 7:11 pm
Aberdeen's Tivoli Theatre celebrates 150th anniversary
Aberdeen's Tivoli Theatre. Image: Jim Irvine/ DC Thomson.

From Charlie Chaplin to Julie Andrews, many famous faces have graced the boards at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre which will celebrate its 150th anniversary tonight (December 20).

Created to bring culture to the city, the venue has been many things over the years – Aberdeen’s first opera house, a theatre, a music hall and even a bingo parlour.

And currently, it plays a vital role for local theatre companies, helping Aberdeen creatives and actors find the right audience for a range of plays and performances.

This festive season the much-loved venue has been thrilling big and little kids with its charming circus-themed panto Goldilocks And The Three Bears – produced by the city’s amateur theatre company Attic Theatre.

“We are delighted we’ve made it through the uncertainty of the Covid-19 closures and are enjoying the festive season with our family panto,” said Caroline Morgan, the venue’s managing director.

Don’t miss Goldilocks And The Three Bears at The Tivoli. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

“Although the Tivoli’s official opening night was 150 years ago yesterday (December 19), we didn’t have a show then so we will celebrate tonight and the Attic Theatre cast will be making a special mention of our big birthday during their show.”

Goldilocks brings panto magic to The Tivoli

Scott Jamieson, writer and director of The Tivoli panto, would like to invite north-east families to see the theatre production full of “thrills, spills and panto magic” when the circus-themed show marks the 150th anniversary of the popular arts venue.

“Goldilocks has never been done professionally in Aberdeen. I believe the furthest north it’s been (as a professional production) was Glasgow,” said Scott.

“The show is set in a circus and the premise is that our Dame Tina Trott’s circus isn’t doing very well. Her daughter Goldilocks is due to go away with her new boyfriend so they need to find a replacement for her.

“Along the way, they meet the three bears – Mama, Papa and Baby Bear – who end up being the saviours of the circus.”

Our reviewer said the festive show was “one of the freshest and most original offerings you’ll find among the rich smorgasbord on offer” this panto season.

Tickets can be booked here.

Roll up, roll up for all the fun of the panto with Goldilocks And The Three Bears at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre. Image: Attic Theatre.

Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre celebrates special 150th anniversary

There is history in every corner of the much-loved theatre which began life as Her Majesty’s Opera House in 1982. The auditorium was rebuilt in 1897 by famous theatre architect Frank Matcham and then again in 1909 to compete with the newly opened His Majesty’s Theatre.

The venue resumed business again in 1910 as the Tivoli Theatre of Varieties and welcomed Charlie Chaplin seven years later when he performed with Fred Karno’s troupe.

Charlie Chaplin performed at the Tivoli in 1917 and returned in 1970 when it was a bingo hall.

And he wasn’t the only one. Stan Laurel also travelled with the group and entertained The Tivoli audience, before he teamed up with Oliver Hardy.

Other big-name stars include Will Fyffe, Will Hay, WC Fields and young Julie Andrews who performed at the Guild Street venue 20 years before becoming the leading lady in The Sound of Music.

You can read more about the fascinating history of The Tivoli below:

Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre has been entertaining audiences for 150 years

More on Goldilocks at The Tivoli:

