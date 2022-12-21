Peter Pan panto cast brought Christmas cheer to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peter Pan, Tinkerbell and Captain Hook visited youngsters at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital to spread joy and festive cheer.

The stars from The Pantomime Adventures Of Peter Pan at His Majesty’s Theatre took a break from performing and headed to the hospital to bring panto magic to those who otherwise may not be able to see the festive show this year.

Alan McHugh’s Dame Maggie Celeste and Brendan Cole’s Captain Hook dazzled children, parents and hospital staff as they handed out gifts just in time for Christmas.

Alan, who also wrote and directed the show, said: “Coming to the hospital today is both heartwarming and heartbreaking. It’s a real reality check for us, who are in health and able to work, and able to think about going home and enjoying Christmas with family.”

Paul J Corrigan’s panto character Smee is larger than life and brought laughter and smiles galore when he greeted his pals at the hospital.

And Aberdonians Danielle Jam (Tinkerbell), Michael Karl Lewis (Peter Pan) and Beth Nicholson (Wendy) also sparked some light relief for the children who will sadly have to spend the festive period in the hospital.

Visiting hospital was both ‘heartwarming and heartbreaking’

Alan added: “To walk round and see these kids – we think we don’t do much, we just pop in but the staff always tell us every year that a lot of these kids and families see the same nurses, the same doctors, the same faces every day and for us to turn up in a daft costume with our flashing wands and a smile and a wave it just lifts them to a different place for a short time.

“Over the years I’ve come to realise how important that small gesture is and it makes us feel like we’re doing something worthwhile.”

Returning to hospital to greet children, families and staff

This is the first year since 2019 that the HMT panto cast has been able to come to the hospital.

Alan said: “We’ve been coming here for over 15 years now and it’s something that everybody in the panto company looks forward to.

“For us not to have been here the last two years felt firstly, that we were missing out on an annual panto tradition and secondly, we felt we were letting the kids down because we’re used to coming here, the staff are expecting us to come so it’s such a big thing to get back to normal.

“It’s an honour and a privilege for us to do our wee bit.”

Lynne Brooks, partnership manager at The Archie Foundation, said that the panto cast coming to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital was a “highlight of the year”.

She said: “The cast brings so much Christmas joy and our children, their families and our staff get a well-deserved pick me up. We are so grateful for the continued support of His Majesty’s for organising the visit, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

“Our families had a magical morning.”

Aberdeen panto cast spreads Christmas cheer at children’s hospital

The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan is at HMT until January 8. Click here if you wish to book tickets.

