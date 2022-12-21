Peter Pan panto cast brought Christmas cheer to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peter Pan panto cast brought Christmas cheer to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital

By Danica Ollerova
December 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
panto hospital
Peter Pan panto cast visited youngsters at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital. All images: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.

Peter Pan, Tinkerbell and Captain Hook visited youngsters at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital to spread joy and festive cheer.

The stars from The Pantomime Adventures Of Peter Pan at His Majesty’s Theatre took a break from performing and headed to the hospital to bring panto magic to those who otherwise may not be able to see the festive show this year.

Alan McHugh’s Dame Maggie Celeste and Brendan Cole’s Captain Hook dazzled children, parents and hospital staff as they handed out gifts just in time for Christmas.

Alan, who also wrote and directed the show, said: “Coming to the hospital today is both heartwarming and heartbreaking. It’s a real reality check for us, who are in health and able to work, and able to think about going home and enjoying Christmas with family.”

Peter Pan and Tinkerbell played with youngsters at the hospital. All images: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.

Paul J Corrigan’s panto character Smee is larger than life and brought laughter and smiles galore when he greeted his pals at the hospital.

And Aberdonians Danielle Jam (Tinkerbell), Michael Karl Lewis (Peter Pan) and Beth Nicholson (Wendy) also sparked some light relief for the children who will sadly have to spend the festive period in the hospital.

Visiting hospital was both ‘heartwarming and heartbreaking’

Alan added: “To walk round and see these kids – we think we don’t do much, we just pop in but the staff always tell us every year that a lot of these kids and families see the same nurses, the same doctors, the same faces every day and for us to turn up in a daft costume with our flashing wands and a smile and a wave it just lifts them to a different place for a short time.

“Over the years I’ve come to realise how important that small gesture is and it makes us feel like we’re doing something worthwhile.”

The panto cast brought smiles, laughter and presents.

Returning to hospital to greet children, families and staff

This is the first year since 2019 that the HMT panto cast has been able to come to the hospital.

Alan said: “We’ve been coming here for over 15 years now and it’s something that everybody in the panto company looks forward to.

“For us not to have been here the last two years felt firstly, that we were missing out on an annual panto tradition and secondly, we felt we were letting the kids down because we’re used to coming here, the staff are expecting us to come so it’s such a big thing to get back to normal.

“It’s an honour and a privilege for us to do our wee bit.”

aberdeen panto hospital
Spreading Christmas cheer.

Lynne Brooks, partnership manager at The Archie Foundation, said that the panto cast coming to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital was a “highlight of the year”.

She said: “The cast brings so much Christmas joy and our children, their families and our staff get a well-deserved pick me up. We are so grateful for the continued support of His Majesty’s for organising the visit, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

“Our families had a magical morning.”

Aberdeen panto cast spreads Christmas cheer at children’s hospital

The hospital staff were also delighted to see the panto stars.
Alan McHugh’s Dame Maggie Celeste, Brendan Cole’s Captain Hook and PJ Corrigan’s Smee had fun with the youngsters.
The cast brought a bit of panto magic to the children’s hospital.
Panto cast in front of the hospital.
Tinkerbell meets Rihanna Silver, 12, from Aberdeen.
The panto cast visited the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.
panto hospital
Danielle Jam’s Tinkerbell greeted the little ones.
Captain Hook, Dame Maggie Celeste and Smee meet Lucas Garcia-Batalla, 4, from Chapelton and his parents.
Musokota Leora Fapohunda, 5, from Aberdeen meets Wendy and Tinkerbell.
Adam Elmasri, 3, from Aberdeen with Tinkerbell and Dame Maggie Celeste.

The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan is at HMT until January 8. Click here if you wish to book tickets.

