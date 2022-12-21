Two Doors Down stars and creators announced for Aberdeen’s Comic Con

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two Doors Down actors and creators have just joined an already impressive line-up for Aberdeen’s Comic Con.

Alex Norton, who played Eric Baird in the popular BBC sitcom, will be joined by the show’s co-creators Simon Carlyle and Gregor Sharp when they travel to Aberdeen next year to take part in the city’s Comic Con Scotland (North East).

Scottish comedian and actor Arabella Weir, who starred in The Fast Show and later became widely known for her roles in Posh Nosh and Two Doors Down, will be part of the event too.

Those attending the two-day comic con will have a chance to greet the two stars who play the lead married couple (Eric and Beth Baird) and ask them what it is like to deal with difficult family members and insufferable neighbours for six seasons.

The show’s creators will also be on hand to answer any questions fans may have about the much-loved sitcom when they appear at the celebration of popular culture in the Granite City.

Alex Norton also starred as Captain Bellamy in Dead Man’s Chest – the second film in the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise that was released in 2006 and also starred Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow and Orlando Bloom as Will Turner.

The Scottish actor is also known for his roles as DCI Matt Burke in the STV detective drama series Taggart, DCS Wallace in Extremely Dangerous, Gerard Findlay in Waterloo Road and Eddie in the Renford Rejects.

Comic Con Scotland (North East) will be back on Saturday March 18 and Sunday March 19 at P&J Live. Tickets can be purchased here.

