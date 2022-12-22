Fourth Doctor Who star joins Aberdeen’s Comic Con line-up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth Time Lords will greet Doctor Who fans when they make an appearance at Aberdeen’s Comic Con.

Colin Baker, who portrayed the sixth incarnation of the Doctor, has just joined the line-up which already included the seventh Doctor Sylvester McCoy as well as Peter Davison who played the fifth Doctor in the 80s.

Paul McGann, who took over the role in 1996 to play the eighth Doctor in the TV film Doctor Who, will also travel to Aberdeen to take part in the much-anticipated celebration of all things TV and film.

All four Doctors travelling to Comic Con Scotland (North East) recently appeared in The Power of the Doctor episode – the final adventure of the Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), part of BBC’s 100th-anniversary celebrations.

In addition to the Doctor Who stars, many other actors have already been confirmed for the upcoming event.

The P&J announced yesterday that two Two Doors Down actors – Alex Norton and Arabella Wei who played Eric and Beth Baird – as well as the show’s creators Simon Carlyle and Gregor Sharp will appear at the Comic Con Scotland (North East) when it returns next year.

American character actor Mark Boone Jr., who’s known for his TV role as Bobby ‘Elvis’ Munson in Sons Of Anarchy and playing Shockley in Die Hard 2, also previously joined the line-up.

Dante R. Basco, who played the leader of the Lost Boys in Steven Spielberg’s Hook and voiced Prince Zuko in Avatar: The Last Airbender, will also be making an appearance.

Comic Con Scotland (North East) will be back on Saturday March 18 and Sunday March 19 at P&J Live. Tickets can be purchased here.

