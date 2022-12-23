GALLERY: Behind-the-scenes for final night of Goldilocks panto at Aberdeen’s Tivoli

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Goldilocks And The Three Bears has been spreading Christmas joy and laughter at The Tivoli in Aberdeen for the past three weeks.

But last night (December 22) the cast and crew of Attic Theatre took their final bows as this knockabout panto treat celebrated the final show in its hugely successful run.

The show set out its stall as something different from the traditional pantomime, with an original story from talented director Scott Jamieson.

Yet it kept in all the revered rites of booing the baddie, cheering the goodies, shouting out, joining in and generally having a fairly brilliant caper on stage and off.

And that kept the audiences flocking to The Tivoli and sent them home with huge smiles on their faces, across 19 shows bringing in around 5,700 happy panto-goers during the run.

Our photographer Wullie Marr was given access-all-areas to capture the atmosphere as Attic Theatre’s panto waved farewell at The Tivoli for another year.

We hope you enjoy our gallery.

