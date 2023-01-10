Highland castle is star of US take on popular show The Traitors – here’s how to watch it in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland castle is star of US take on popular show The Traitors – here’s how to watch it in the UK

By Danica Ollerova
January 10, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 10, 2023, 6:29 pm
The US version of The Traitors will be hosted by Alan Cumming. Image: NBCUniversal/ Peacock.
The US version of The Traitors will be hosted by Alan Cumming. Image: NBCUniversal/ Peacock.

Just weeks after The Traitors revealed its UK winner in a dramatic finale, the US version of the TV competition programme is about to begin – and we can reveal the stunning Highland castle will remain the star of the show.

While the show’s cast, host and streaming service are different, the concept and the location remain the same.

The Traitors is described as a “delightfully wicked” show that takes its contestants on a wild rollercoaster ride of deceit and betrayal.

Strangers (as well as reality stars in the US version) have to face a series of challenges in a game of detection, backstabbing and trust with a prize up for grabs.

Hidden in the mix, though, are The Traitors whose job is to secretly “murder” a player every night without getting caught. The Faithfuls – as the others are called – need to detect the traitors before they fall victim.

The US version of The Traitors will premiere later this week. Image: NBCUniversal/ Peacock.

The Traitors filmed at Scottish castle

Both versions of the psychological reality show are set in Ardross Castle, located on the banks of the River Alness, north of Inverness. The magnificent 19th-century castle in the Scottish Baronial style is set within gardens and more than 100 acres of parkland.

The Traitors US was shot at a Scottish castle. Image: NBCUniversal/ Peacock.

The UK version of the nail-biting show was hosted by Claudia Winkleman who said she fell in love with the Highlands.

“I thought I’d been to beautiful places. I have never been anywhere more beautiful than the Scottish Highlands in my life. It felt sometimes like we were in a painting if that’s not too cheesy,” said the popular TV presenter.

the traitors castle
Ardross Castle at Alness is the setting for both UK and US versions of The Traitors. Image: Shutterstock.

US version hosted by Alan Cumming

The US version of the show will air on January 12, with all 10 episodes becoming available straight away on Peacock. UK fans will be able to watch the show on Sky TV or Sky’s online streaming platform Now from January 16.

The American take on The Traitors will be hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming who last year visited Aberdeen and Inverness with Burn – his one-man show dedicated to challenging the ‘biscuit tin’ image of Scotland’s National Bard.

The West End star took to social media to say the filming of The Traitors was “so insane”.

Alan said: “I can’t wait for you all to see it. Trust no-one. Get out of my castle. Come forward to the circle of truth. There’s going to be a murder.”

