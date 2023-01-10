Highland castle is star of US take on popular show The Traitors – here’s how to watch it in the UK

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Just weeks after The Traitors revealed its UK winner in a dramatic finale, the US version of the TV competition programme is about to begin – and we can reveal the stunning Highland castle will remain the star of the show.

While the show’s cast, host and streaming service are different, the concept and the location remain the same.

The Traitors is described as a “delightfully wicked” show that takes its contestants on a wild rollercoaster ride of deceit and betrayal.

Strangers (as well as reality stars in the US version) have to face a series of challenges in a game of detection, backstabbing and trust with a prize up for grabs.

Hidden in the mix, though, are The Traitors whose job is to secretly “murder” a player every night without getting caught. The Faithfuls – as the others are called – need to detect the traitors before they fall victim.

The Traitors filmed at Scottish castle

Both versions of the psychological reality show are set in Ardross Castle, located on the banks of the River Alness, north of Inverness. The magnificent 19th-century castle in the Scottish Baronial style is set within gardens and more than 100 acres of parkland.

The UK version of the nail-biting show was hosted by Claudia Winkleman who said she fell in love with the Highlands.

“I thought I’d been to beautiful places. I have never been anywhere more beautiful than the Scottish Highlands in my life. It felt sometimes like we were in a painting if that’s not too cheesy,” said the popular TV presenter.

US version hosted by Alan Cumming

The US version of the show will air on January 12, with all 10 episodes becoming available straight away on Peacock. UK fans will be able to watch the show on Sky TV or Sky’s online streaming platform Now from January 16.

The American take on The Traitors will be hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming who last year visited Aberdeen and Inverness with Burn – his one-man show dedicated to challenging the ‘biscuit tin’ image of Scotland’s National Bard.

The West End star took to social media to say the filming of The Traitors was “so insane”.

Alan said: “I can’t wait for you all to see it. Trust no-one. Get out of my castle. Come forward to the circle of truth. There’s going to be a murder.”

You might also like…