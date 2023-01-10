Check out the stellar line-up for Aberdeen’s Granite Noir – from Charlie Higson to Val McDermid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Check out the stellar line-up for Aberdeen’s Granite Noir – from Charlie Higson to Val McDermid

By Scott Begbie
January 10, 2023, 11:45 am
Granite Noir Aberdeen
The line-up announced for Granite Noir 2023 includesCharlie Higson, Louise Welsh and Val McDermid. Image: DCT Media.

The line-up of top authors for next month’s Granite Noir festival in Aberdeen has been unveiled – including Val McDermid, Louise Welsh and Charlie Higson.

Also in the mix for the four-day crime writing festival is a blend of music, drama, talks, film and exhibitions – and even an exploration of the daft and not so daft ways to die in the world of James Bond, complete with 007’s favourite cocktails.

“Granite Noir 2023 will be full of the drama, mystery, music and, of course, cocktails that audiences have come to expect from the festival, as well as plenty of thrills and surprises along the way,” said Ben Torrie, director of programming and creative projects for Aberdeen Performing Arts which produces the event.

“We have some of the most exciting names in crime fiction, with broad themes of the gothic, horror and of course Noir throughout an exciting weekend of author talks, exhibitions and music from the crime fiction supergroup the Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers.

The Queen Of Scottish Crime, Val McDermid, will appear at Granite Noir in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Fast Show star Charlie Higson will discuss new novel at Granite Noir

The Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers is a band made up of authors – Val McDermid, Mark Billingham, Stuart Neville, Doug Johnstone, Luca Veste and Chris Brookmyre – and they will kick off the seventh Granite Noir with a gig at the Lemon Tree on Thursday February 23.

The following night, Val – hailed as the Queen Of Scottish Crime – will take to the Music Hall stage to discuss her triumphant 1989, the second in the Allie Burns series, a favourite of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Meanwhile, Fast Show star and best-selling author Charlie Higson will be in conversation about his new novel, Whatever Gets You Through, at the Lemon Tree on Saturday, February 25.

Fast Show star and author Charlie Higson will be one of the headliners at this year;s Granite Noir. Image: Charlie Hopkinson.

And on Sunday at the Lemon Tree, writers Louise Welsh and Alan Riach will be discussing Tartan Noir from Robert Louis Stevenson to William McIlvanney to today’s authors.

Three of those authors – Christopher Brookmyre, Denzil Meyrick and Doug Johnstone – will introduce their new books and talk about the secrets of writing at the Lemon Tree on Friday February 24.

The festival this year is exploring a dark and gothic theme in contemporary writing. Taking part will be authors such as Cailean Steed, Kitty Murphy and Rachella Atalla.

Granite Noir offers rich blend of music, drama and special events

As always, Granite Noir has a massive Scandinavian crime thread running through it and this year will see a special event, Coorie In With Scandi Friends, also at the Lemon Tree on Thursday, February 23. Taking part will be Swedish writer Lina Bengtsdotter and Finnish author Antti Tuomainen to talk about their starkly different but equally intense and thrilling stories.

Granite Noir extends its reach beyond the written word and has exciting offerings in both music and drama and special events.

Her Honour Wendy Joseph KC will delve into six extraordinary cases in Trials of the Old Bailey, a darkly fascinating discussion exploring why we kill, what happens at trial and what we can learn about the society in which we live.

The crime writers super group, Fun Lovin’  Crime Writers, will kick off Granite Noir in Aberdeen next month. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Science communicator and chemist Dr Kathryn Harkup returns with a look at the reality behind the silly, and not so silly, ways to die in the world of everybody’s favourite spy, James Bond. Audiences can enjoy the ambience at The Terrace, His Majesty’s Theatre’s bar and café, as they lift the lid on the science behind the 007 stories and sample his favourite cocktails along the way.

On the music front, Heal & Harrow, a new project by folk musicians Rachel Newton and Lauren MacColl, pays tribute to some of the 2,000 plus women who were executed as witches in Scotland in the 16th and 17th centuries, performed in the haunting surrounds of St Nicholas Kirk on Thursday, February 23.

Kids can join Scaredy Bat at Aberdeen’s Granite Noir

On the stage, the comedy hit CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation is a fully improvised, witty and absurd murder mystery staged at the Music Hall, where the audience inspires the crime, grills the suspects, and ultimately decides who is guilty… or not.

On the screen, Aberdeen Arts Centre will be showing family films Zootropolis and Who Framed Roger Rabbit? As well as Knives Out and Hitchcock’s classic thriller, Vertigo.

A mainstay of Granite Noir is always a major exhibition from Aberdeen City & Aberdeenshire Archives. This year, The Curriculum Of Crime, looks at efforts made in the 19th century to keep child keep children from being drawn into a life of crime.

Granite Noir Aberdeen
Louise Welsh is a headliner for Granite Noir. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Using original records it will take a look at the children, some as young as eight, who were incarcerated. The free exhibition will be at the Music Hall throughout Granite Noir.

On the subject of children, there will be events for younger crime fiction fans, including a session with writer Jonathan Myers and his Scaredy Bat for three to seven-year-olds, while A Detective Adventure will invite eight to 12-year-olds to crack codes and secret messages.

How to find out all the details for Granite Noir

Granite Noir, presented in partnership with Aberdeen City Libraries and Aberdeen City & Aberdeenshire Archives, will also feature a number of workshops.

Councillor Martin Greig, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokesman, said: “It is a great pleasure to welcome Granite Noir back to the city for its seventh year. It is good to be able to host this festival which brings writers and enthusiasts together from near and far.”

granite noir aberdeen
Dr Kathryn Harkup’s cocktail-themed events are always popular at Granite Noir – and this year delves into the world of James Bond. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Details of the full Granite Noir programme can be found at granitenoir.com, with tickets for events on sale from 10am on Thursday January 12, and on sale to Friends Of Aberdeen Performing Arts from Wednesday January 11 at 10am.

