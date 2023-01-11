Gallery: Shining a light on artwork for Aberdeen’s Spectra 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Gallery: Shining a light on artwork for Aberdeen’s Spectra 2023

By Scott Begbie
January 11, 2023, 10:00 am Updated: January 11, 2023, 6:40 pm
Fantastic Planet will see huge humanoids descend on the centre of Aberdeen for Spectra. All images: Supplied by Spectra.
Fantastic Planet will see huge humanoids descend on the centre of Aberdeen for Spectra. All images: Supplied by Spectra.

Spectra is one of Aberdeen’s most popular festivals – and 2023 promises to be stunning.

We’ve been given a sneak preview of how the installations heading for the Granite City might look, so check out this gallery to get a sense of what Scotland’s Festival Of Light will be bringing from Thursday February 9 to Sunday February 12.

Fantastic Planet

This installation will see towering figures at iconic locations including Union Terrace Gardens, Marsichal College and Aberdeen Art Gallery.

Watch out for the gargantuan figures across the city centre during Spectra.
Fantastic Planet has thrilled residents in other cities.
Here’s looking at you… an idea of how Fantastic Planet might look in Aberdeen.
Here be giants… Fantastic Planet looks spectacular.

Illumaphonium

Union Terrace Gardens will be a riot of sound and colour thanks to this interactive artwork.

Light and sound as Illumaphonium responds to touch to create your own artwork during Spectra.
Illumaphonium promises to be fun for all ages when it arrives at Union Terrace Gardens as part of Spectra.
Crowds are expected to flock to the Illumaphonium installation at Union Terrace Gardens.

Nature Nocturnal

Take a lantern walk through nighttime nature with this stunning display set for Union Terrace Gardens.

Butterflies become fireflies in the Nature Nocturnal display heading for Union Terrace Gardens with Spectra.
Become a night owl as you take in the spectacular lantern displays of Nature Nocturnal once it is set up in Union Terrace Gardens.
Nature Nocturnal will give everyone a chance to reflect on nature as part of Spectra.

Luminosi Trees

Towering at six metres high, these jelly-like structures will bring calm and harmony to Union Terrace Gardens.

Luminosi Trees bring a splash of colour to any city centre – and will look spectacular in Aberdeen’s Union Terrace Gardens during Spectra.
Glowing globes are all part of the Luminosi Trees, heading for Aberdeen.
Dusk is even more magical, courtesy of the wonderful Luminosi Trees.

Circa

Trip the light fantastic with an installation that reflects the cycles of light and dark in the north-east over the course of a year.

Red alert as Circa goes through its paces when it arrives for Spectra.
Visitors are expected to be fascinated by the constantly changing display of Circa at Union Terrace Gardens.
Mystery and wonder, courtesy of Circa, part of this year’s Spectra.

Pulse

A tunnel of light will change Broad Street beyond recognition when it takes up residency for the duration of Spectra.

Finger on the Pulse of Spectra, with this stunning artwork heading for Broad Street.
Rings of power will be taking up residency on Broad Street during Spectra.
Pulse promises to be eye-catching, even during daylight on Broad Street.

Projector Bikes

These nifty trikes will create a mobile cinema of light and sound as they dot around the city centre during Spectra.

Keep our eye out for the fun and funky Projector Bikes which will be touring the city centre during Spectra.
All the world’s a cinema when Projector Bikes are on the move in Aberdeen during Spectra.

For full details on Spectra visit spectrafestival.co.uk

First look at the spectacular artworks heading to Aberdeen for Spectra Festival Of Light

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Peter May's new thriller "A Winter Grave" is published on January 19, 2023.
Peter May's new thriller paints an apocalyptic picture of the world in 2051
Former Neighbours actress Madeleine West, right, has said she was sexually abused as a child (William Conran/PA)
Ex-Neighbours actress Madeleine West says she was sexually abused as a child
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield return to host Dancing On Ice 2023 (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Dancing On Ice kicking off with first six celebrity skaters
Award winners and nominees brave the LA rain for the Bafta Tea Party (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Award winners and nominees brave LA rain for the Bafta Tea Party
Lauren Laverne’s castaway on Desert Island Discs on Sunday is the broadcaster Gabby Logan (BBC/Emily Youlton)
Gabby Logan says she assumed a lot of responsibility after brother’s early death
Erin Doherty, who starred in The Crown and Chloe (Ian West/PA)
Erin Doherty reveals she could have been part of Lionesses’ winning line-up
Martin Kemp and his wife Shirlie Holliman have both been unmasked as The Masked Singer’s first duo. (Ian West/PA)
Martin Kemp and Shirlie Holliman both unmasked on Masked Singer
Love Island Series nine contestant Olivia Hawkins, 27, who is also an actress (ITV)
Love Island’s Bond film actress says she will not be name-dropping in the villa
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, died at the age of 54 (Ian West/PA)
Austin Butler says his heart is ‘shattered’ in tribute to Lisa Marie Presley
Celebrity chef Brian Turner said on James Martin’s Saturday Morning that a stroke has left him talking with a stammer (ITV/PA)
Ready Steady Cook’s Brian Turner reveals stroke has left him with stammer

Most Read

1
Lewis Forrester was clocked at nearly 120mph on the A92. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
‘Reckless and dangerous’: Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends
2
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0040534 Karla Sinclair, Portsoy For food and drink FIRST LOOK story on the opening of Aspire, a new restaurant launching this weekend in Portsoy (inside a former kirk). Jill Christine Mair is pictured Thursday 12th January 2023 - Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire ‘will put town on the map’
3
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
4
The Scottish Air Ambulance helicopter attended the scene. Image: Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.
Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency
5
The number 10 Stagecoach bus was stuck in one of Huntly's narrowest roads. Image: Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Design.
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
6
Proud owner, Julie-Ann Whyte has launched her own traditional greengrocer in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McEleny glassed a workmate Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Daniel McEleny. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
8
Bex McIntosh hasn't used Evri since she experienced problems. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
9
Vanessa Bremner is over the moon that her Aberdeenshire cold-pressed juices will appear on TV. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Laurencekirk carrots to fuel Dancing on Ice stars after Stonehaven mum bags ITV gig
10
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Easson had a stand-off with armed cops Picture shows; John Easson - dob 21 sep 90. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DCT Media Date; Unknown; 611766d5-b5a3-4e8f-83bd-297437906df0
Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister’s remembrance drinks

More from Press and Journal

Dr Max Coleman. from the Royal Botanic Garden, is working with the University of the Highlands and Islands on the elm tree project
Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease
Hibs' Gordon Chisholm (left) and Ian Munro (3) fail to shut down Eric Black who breaks through to score Aberdeen's third goal in the 1985 League Cup final. Image: SNS
Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski 'goals will come' ahead of League…
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
Sally, Winnie and Polly are in the care of the Scottish SPCA centre in Drumoak. Image: Scottish SPCA
Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?
Rachel Corsie's earliest memory of watching Aberdeen at Hampden is the defeat to Rangers in the 2000 Scottish Cup final.
Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden?
BioCafe on Rosemount Viaduct welcomes everyone, says owner Iwona Szmid, middle, who doubles as a personal trainer. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
The demise of Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe and the battle between 'plant-based' and 'vegan'
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart. Image: Shutterstock.
'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined…
Forgetting the Future share their week in five pictures with a busy gigging schedule taking them across the country. Image: Forgetting the Future.
My Week in 5 Pictures: Thurso rockers Forgetting the Future share their life on…
Has the Dry January movement highlighted breaking up with booze for good? Picture supplied by Shutterstock.
Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture?
Banchory Schools 1989-02-21 Banchory Primary School ©AJL 21 February 1989 "Evening Express photographer Nick Anderson found these primary 2 pupils of Banchory Primary School, Alison Culshaw (left) and Danielle Harkes having a bit of a giggle as they try on hats during his visit." Used: EE 23/02/1989
Gallery: Class projects, designs for British Aerospace and deadlines for the newspaper - Banchory…

Editor's Picks