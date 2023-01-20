Can being covered in gold paint really kill you? Dr Kathryn Harkup to reveal James Bond’s secrets at Granite Noir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Can being covered in gold paint really kill you? Dr Kathryn Harkup to reveal James Bond’s secrets at Granite Noir

By Danica Ollerova
January 20, 2023, 5:00 pm
james bon aberdeen granite noir
James Bond: Goldfinger. Image: United Artists.

Science and technology have always been central in the world of James Bond… but can getting covered in gold paint really kill you?

“Not in the way presented in the film,” said science communicator Dr Kathryn Harkup who will explore 007’s exploits and tactics and downfalls of his foes when she returns to Aberdeen’s crime-writing festival Granite Noir.

“It’s a common myth that if you cover yourself in paint you will suffocate. In the film (1964’s Goldfinger) they say the skin suffocates. That is not true. You do breathe some oxygen through your skin but your lungs are doing most of the work so as long as you still get air into your lungs, you’ll be fine.

“What gold might do is block your pores so it’s difficult to sweat and regulate your body temperature so you can get too hot. And that can kill you but it would take someone of (the film’s victim) Jill Masterson’s size and that much gold paint about six hours.

“So she’s got plenty of time to wake up, feel a bit hot and take a cold shower,” explained Kathryn.

All James Bond-inspired cocktails will be shaken, not stirred, says Dr Kathyrn Harkup. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

James Bond’s secrets to be revealed over cocktails in Aberdeen

Her upcoming event, Cocktails – Shaken Not Stirred, will focus on everything from the practicalities of building a volcano-based lair to whether you should use bacteria, bombs or poison if you hope to take over the world.

“I’ll be talking about all sorts of things,” said Kathryn who re-watched every James Bond film three times with pen and paper when she was doing research for her newest book titled Superspy Science: Science, Death and Tech in the World of James Bond which was released last year.

“For example, we’ll discuss if James Bond was really in danger from that laser beam between his legs and where the technology was in the 1960s (when the first Bond film was released) and where it is today.

“Also things like if you were to irradiate all of the gold in Fort Knox, why you should not do it like Goldfinger and come up with a better plan.”

Last year’s sold-out event. Learn more about James Bond at this year’s Aberdeen festival. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

Exploring the science of James Bond

Kathryn would describe her newest book – which received great reviews – as a “very fun” exploration of James Bond’s scientific and technological world.

“The responses have been largely positive,” said the talented author who also penned A is for Arsenic: The Poisons of Agatha Christie, Making the Monster: The Science of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein.

And Kathryn suspects she knows why her James Bond book is a hit with film fans.

“James Bond is hugely popular and I think a lot of people like to see a different take on the Bond films,” she said.

“We’ve had lots of books about his cars and the ‘making of (the films)’ but my book is looking at the science – it provides a different perspective on the large franchise.”

Dr Kathryn Harkup’s events are always a hit with Granite Noir attendees. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

Casino Royale

Kathryn is also looking forward to discussing how writers can make sure the hero gets away… but she also has a few ideas on how villains can redefine their plans for world domination – and she’ll share her knowledge over James Bond-inspired cocktails.

“We’ll serve cocktails that James Bond was particularly partial to. So, of course, there will be the classic Vesper Martini that he invents in Casino Royale and there’ll be a few others from the books – drinks like Old Fashioned, Negroni and others he was fond of.”

Having seen each film many times, we wondered which one was Kathryn’s favourite. It turned out to be Casino Royale – but she stressed she was thinking of the 2006 version starring Daniel Craig and not the 1967 spy film.

“The newer film is very faithful to the book but all of the updates are very appropriate – it’s a really well-made Bond film,” she explained.

Daniel Craig in Casino Royale. Find out more about the technology in James Bond films in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied.

Daniel Craig isn’t her favourite James Bond though… but Kathryn may be a bit biased.

“My favourite James Bond is Bob Holness,” she said.

“He was the first ever James Bond. He was a radio actor in South Africa and they did a radio play – he was the first-ever James Bond to be broadcast.

“He also happens to be a very very distant relative of mine.”

Returning to Aberdeen’s Granite Noir festival

Kathryn is very much looking forward to travelling to Aberdeen to once again take part in the crime-writing festival.

“They seem to like me so I’ll be back again,” laughed Kathryn who attended five out of the previous six Granite Noir festivals.

“I’ve been every year apart from the Covid year when I couldn’t participate – you could say I’m a veteran.

“Hopefully I’ll see some familiar faces – although they may be bored of me by now! I also hope to see some new faces. It’s great to chat with new people but it’s also lovely to catch up with some familiar people.”

Crime-writing festival Granite Noir will return in February 2023.

She told the P&J she hopes to “squeeze in a few events” when she’s not busy hosting her own.

“There’s always such an interesting programme with lots of see and do,” said Kathryn.

“I’m sure I’ll be wondering about, trying to catch what I can.”

Granite Noir: Cocktails – Shaken Not Stirred takes place at 7.30pm on Sunday February 26 in the newly-refurbished HMT eatery The Terrace. A limited number of tickets are available here.

Inspired by the popularity of crime fiction in all its forms, Granite Noir is a crime-writing festival that celebrates the contribution of Scottish writers. Now in its seventh year, the festival will take place across Aberdeen venues from February 23 to 26. For more information, go to aberdeenperformingarts.com/granite-noir

