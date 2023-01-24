Dirty Dancing heading for Aberdeen to give fans time of their lives

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dirty Dancing fans are in for the time of their lives – the hit stage musical is heading for Aberdeen direct from the West End.

The phenomenally popular show – now seen by millions across the globe – will settle in for a week-long run at His Majesty’s Theatre this October following a season at London’s Dominion Theatre.

Based on the iconic 80s film, Dirty Dancing is filled with hit-after-hit – such as Hungry Eyes, Do You Love Me and (I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life and is packed with stunning choreography.

Delighted to bring Dirty Dancing to His Majesty’s Theatre

Ben Torrie, Aberdeen Performing Arts’ director of programming and creative projects, said: “It is a delight to bring this award-winning show to Aberdeen for its first Scottish performances in 2023.

“Dirty Dancing is a true classic, and on stage is vibrant, exciting, electrifying and will have audiences on their feet.”

Dirty Dancing tells the classic story of Baby and Johnny, two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds, who come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives.

The touring version aims to bring the movie to life on stage, blending the film’s soundtrack with live performances by a hugely talented cast.

The musical first opened at London’s Aldwych Theatre in 2006 and became the fastest-selling show in West End history.

It has since toured not only across the UK, but also all over Europe, North America and the Far East.

When will Dirty Dancing be at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen?

It will run at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen from Tuesday October 17 to Saturday October 21.

Tickets will go on general sale on Wednesday January 26 and to Friends of APA on Tuesday January 24.

For more information visit aberdeenperformingarts.com

