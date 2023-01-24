Dirty Dancing heading for Aberdeen to give fans time of their lives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Dirty Dancing heading for Aberdeen to give fans time of their lives

By Scott Begbie
January 24, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 24, 2023, 12:12 pm
Dirty Dancing is coming back to His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts
Dirty Dancing is coming back to His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts

Dirty Dancing fans are in for the time of their lives – the hit stage musical is heading for Aberdeen direct from the West End.

The phenomenally popular show – now seen by millions across the globe – will settle in for a week-long run at His Majesty’s Theatre this October following a season at London’s Dominion Theatre.

Based on the iconic 80s film, Dirty Dancing is filled with hit-after-hit – such as Hungry Eyes, Do You Love Me and (I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life and is packed with stunning choreography.

Dirty Dancing aims to bring the iconic movie to life on His Majesty’s stage. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Delighted to bring Dirty Dancing to His Majesty’s Theatre

Ben Torrie, Aberdeen Performing Arts’ director of programming and creative projects, said: “It is a delight to bring this award-winning show to Aberdeen for its first Scottish performances in 2023.

“Dirty Dancing is a true classic, and on stage is vibrant, exciting, electrifying and will have audiences on their feet.”

Dirty Dancing tells the classic story of Baby and Johnny, two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds, who come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives.

The touring version aims to bring the movie to life on stage, blending the film’s soundtrack with live performances by a hugely talented cast.

The musical first opened at London’s Aldwych Theatre in 2006 and became the fastest-selling show in West End history.

It has since toured not only across the UK, but also all over Europe, North America and the Far East.

Dirty Dancing Aberdeen
Dirty Dancing on stage is a worldwide phenomenon. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

When will Dirty Dancing be at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen?

It will run at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen from Tuesday October 17 to Saturday October 21.

Tickets will go on general sale on Wednesday January 26 and to Friends of APA on Tuesday January 24.

For more information visit aberdeenperformingarts.com

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

The Love Island villa (ITV)
Love Island contestant Haris Namani leaves villa – reports
Presenter Jill Dando, pictured on Crimewatch (Nick Scott Archive/Alamy/PA)
Netflix announces Jill Dando documentary
The staff at Karen's Diner can't wait to insult the people of Aberdeen. Image: Karen's Diner On Tour
Here's how to get tickets for Karen's Diner as Aberdeen pop-up dates and location…
Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Joey Essex addresses reports of romance with Dancing On Ice pro Vanessa Bauer
BBC chairman Richard Sharp said he believed his selection process was conducted ‘by the book’ (DCMS/PA)
BBC chairman denies conflict of interest over Boris Johnson loan
Penny Lancaster said she is feeling “deflated” after the Government rejected calls for a trial of menopause work leave. (Ian West/PA)
Penny Lancaster ‘deflated’ after Government rejects menopause leave trial
Irina Shayk wore a fake lion head on her dress as part of a fashion show in France (PA)
Irina Shayk ‘honoured’ to wear dress featuring hand-sculpted lion head
Ben Fogle stars in Endurance: Race To The Pole (Channel 5/PA)
Ben Fogle recreates Scott and Amundsen’s Antarctic journeys with their equipment
Lewis Capaldi thrilled his fans when he took to the stage of his sold out gig at P&J Live in Aberdeen. All images: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Gallery: Lewis Capaldi was Someone You Loved at Aberdeen's P&J Live
Priscilla Presley ‘touched’ by love and support following daughter’s death (Patrick Lantrip/AP)
Priscilla Presley ‘touched’ by love and support following daughter’s death

Most Read

1
Jim Goodwin following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat at Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: SNS
Under-pressure Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin set for crisis talks with players – after Dave…
3
2
The staff at Karen's Diner can't wait to insult the people of Aberdeen. Image: Karen's Diner On Tour
Here’s how to get tickets for Karen’s Diner as Aberdeen pop-up dates and location…
3
Gail Fraser stood trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson.
Woman avoids prison sentence after sexual assault on disabled man and his partner
4
Lewis Capaldi thrilled his fans when he took to the stage of his sold out gig at P&J Live in Aberdeen. All images: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Gallery: Lewis Capaldi was Someone You Loved at Aberdeen’s P&J Live
5
Jean Donald of Portsoy's John Donald and Son bakery, a weel kent face for almost 70 years.
’70 years of fruit loaves and friendships’: Portsoy mourns baker Jean Donald, 84
6
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin walks off the pitch following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat to Darvel in the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS
Fan view: Darvel disaster shows Aberdeen must start work to make next season a…
7
Martin Greig and Marc Langford say the residents do not want the mast in their area. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
‘You must be joking!’ West End community in Aberdeen fears towering 55ft phone mast…
8
veterans safe space
The Forces Manor: Ex-serviceman transforms Highland hotel into retreat for veterans
9
Josh Anderson being taken away from Elgin Sheriff Court
Terrified woman awoke to find on-off boyfriend staring at her from bottom of bed

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Nairn funding bids Picture shows; NICE funding bid visual. Nairn. Supplied by Highland Council report Date; Unknown
Nairn links to benefit from £83k investment in new community projects
Competitors are being asked to show their creativity in how they make the best shortbread. Image: Shutterstock.
Businesses do battle in the first-ever Highland Shortbread Showdown
FreshMex in Aberdeen will be giving away 132 meals. Image: Deliveroo.
Burritos for Burns! Aberdeen restaurant FreshMex gives out freebies to celebrate Burns Night
Aberdeenshire Council's headquarters at Woodhill House.
Aberdeenshire schools closed by teacher strikes
SEASON 2002/2003 ABERDEEN Patrizio Billio in action
Ex-Dundee and Aberdeen midfielder Patrizio Billio dies aged 48
Rosebank Primary inspection gives poor review of school
Nairn primary needs improvement, inspectors say
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, Commonwealth Games bronze-medalists. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13077340d)
Squash: Greg Lobban relishing Commonwealth Games night in Aberdeen after success of Inverness homecoming
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New contract for Petrasco Picture shows; l-r Alan Green, Ross Cochrane, Gordon Shand, and Kevin Buchan at Aberdeen-based Petrasco. don't know. Supplied by Petrasco Date; Unknown
£1 million-plus Dubai deal delight for Aberdeen firm Petrasco
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Millwall FC grew from a team started by workers at JT Morton's cannery in Millwall. JT Morton grew his business from Clayhills in Aberdeen Picture shows; Millwall FC . n/a. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
How a canning factory in Aberdeen led to the birth of Millwall FC
Sean Lawrie. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Sean Lawrie targets Tartan Pro Tour win in 2023; Laura Beveridge looks to…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented