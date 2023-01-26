Harlequin Productions’ 24-Hour Musical to raise funds for Aberdeen mental health and cancer charities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Harlequin Productions’ 24-Hour Musical to raise funds for Aberdeen mental health and cancer charities

By Danica Ollerova
January 26, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 27, 2023, 9:34 am
harlequin productions school of rock
Stuart Mearns of Harlequin Productions. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

The idea is simple – announce you’re doing a musical and then bring the curtain up on the production 24 hours later.

The clock will start ticking on Friday night when Harlequin Productions’ cast and crew find out which show they’ll perform the next day to raise funds for charity.

“Nobody from the team and nobody from the audience will know what it’s going to be,” said the amateur theatre company’s director Stuart Mearns.

“So we’ll spend 24 hours preparing the musical – it’ll be curtain up on a version of a full stage musical at 7.30pm on Saturday (January 28).”

Since they can’t rehearse song and dance numbers or source costumes, is there anything the team can do to prepare for the unexpected?

“You can surround yourself with people that you trust – people you’ve done shows with before – so you can build a good team who can help you through the whole process,” said Stuart, who staged Harlequin Productions’ first 24-Hour Musical in 2019.

The cast of Jesus Christ Superstar which was Harlequin Productions’ last live performance.

24-Hour Musical to thrill Aberdeen theatre fans

But this year, in addition to seasoned actors, there will also be two complete beginners on the Tivoli stage – Steve Johnson, board trustee and non-executive director at Mental Health Aberdeen, and Annah Cargill, cancer support specialist at Maggie’s Centre.

Eager to raise funds for the two north-east charities, Stuart also suggested that the organisations nominate representatives to take part in the “quirky show”. And he was delighted when both charities “really embraced the idea”.

“They’re both looking forward to being part of it,” said Stuart.

“Well, they’re probably not too keen on not getting no sleep for 24 hours, but they’re delighted to be involved in the show,” he added, laughing.

24-hour musical aberdeen
Harlequin Productions’ 24-Hour Musical will support two Aberdeen charities. Image: Harlequin Productions/ Facebook.

Supporting local charities

We wondered whether there was a reason why Stuart and his team decided to raise vital funds for Mental Health Aberdeen and Maggie’s Centre.

He said: “During lockdown I called upon Mental Health Aberdeen myself. I went through a bit of a bad time – same as thousands of others. They helped me and I know I’m not the only one. The volunteers they’ve got are incredible. So personally, I really wanted to support that charity.

“And for (cancer support charity) Maggie’s Centre… they helped another member of the cast. So both charities are very close to our hearts.”

Providing everything goes well on Saturday night, it may not be the last time we’ll see the two charity representatives on a north-east stage.

“When Annah was auditioning, she said it was like dusting off a cobweb – she was in shows when she was in school,” said Stuart.

“She said being part of this gave her the bug for doing it again.”

All proceeds from the show will be donated and split equally between the two charities.

School Of Rock

Once Harlequin Productions wrap up the 24-Hour Musical, the amateur theatre company will start getting ready to stick it to the man – with their take on School Of Rock.

Harlequin Productions will stage School Of Rock later this year. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Stuart was over the moon when he managed to secure the rights for Harlequin Productions to stage the famous Andrew Lloyd Webber’s show in the north-east.

Big fan of both stage and film versions, Stuart had another reason why he really wanted to work on the much-loved production and that was to provide acting opportunities for local children.

“Aberdeen kids would never get an opportunity to do this. Unless they’re moving or studying down in London, they wouldn’t have the chance to do this. Harlequin Productions like to incorporate school kids.

“This will be a really fun thing to do for kids – they’ll even get to play instruments live on stage.”

Don’t miss Harlequin Productions’ 24-Hour Musical at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre on Saturday January 28. Tickets can be purchased here.

The amateur theatre company will return to The Tivoli with their take on School Of Rock from November 22 to 25. Tickets can be booked here.

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

The new food hall in the Victorian Market opened in September. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
entertainment quiz
Quiz: Put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test
Geoff Norcott to return to Aberdeen
Comedian Geoff Norcott to ask what happened to 'Basic Blokes' when he returns to…
Emergency workers and a man wade through floodwaters in Auckland, New Zealand (Hayden Woodward/New Zealand Herald via AP)
Elton John concert cancelled due to wild New Zealand weather
Jimmy Kimmel becomes emotional on 20th anniversary of US television talk show (Global Citizen/PA)
Jimmy Kimmel becomes emotional on 20th anniversary of talk show
Angela Bassett to receive special honour at 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Angela Bassett to receive special honour at 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Matt Hancock paid £320,000 to appear on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (Yui Mok/PA)
Matt Hancock paid £320,000 to appear on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of…
Goings on in Emmerdale village set to take dark turns in new 2023 storylines (ITV/PA)
Goings on in Emmerdale village set to take dark turns in new 2023 storylines
High winds ground helicopters again in the search for actor Julian Sands (Ian West/PA)
High winds again ground helicopters in the search for actor Julian Sands
Sir Elton John’s husband urges DCMS to champion value of British culture (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Sir Elton John’s husband urges DCMS to champion value of British culture

Most Read

1
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
2
Natasha Beattie and the ferret. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media / Facebook
Aberdeen toddler suffered 200 injuries in horror mauling by ferret
3
Kevin Dalgleish last year standing outside the building that now houses Amuse. The restaurant has been honoured by the Michelin Guide. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen restaurant Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish bags coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
4
Shorehead Guesthouse owner Jane Davidson is selling up. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Stonehaven home bought for just £600 is now boutique guesthouse on sale at around…
5
Mark Ratley admitted attacking his friend with a metal pole. Image: DC Thomson.
Man battered with metal pole after accidentally sending explicit texts to friend’s girlfriend
6
The green comet pictured passing Earth. Image: Shutterstock.
How to see Green Comet as it becomes visible to Earth for first time…
7
A man has been charged after an incident in Inverurie. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Man, 41, charged following six-hour armed police stand-off in Inverurie
8
Traffic on Anderson Drive has come to a standstill. Image: Lauren Taylor/ DC Thomson.
Man charged after one-car crash closes Anderson Drive in Aberdeen
9
Aberdeen target Fulham defender Connor McAvoy. Photo by PA
Aberdeen linked with January transfer window swoop for Fulham centre-back
10
The Captain's Table in Fraserburgh will host two 'Karen Nights' in March. From left, owners Rebecca Masson, Sam Masson and Julie Masson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Elgin north election Picture shows; Jeremie Fernandes. Unknown. Supplied by Jeremie Fernandes Date; Unknown
Moray Council to discuss severing ties with controversial Dick Bequest due to slave trade…
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen won't underestimate Glasgow Women, says midfielder Eilidh Shore
Find out the finalists for Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023.
Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023 finalists REVEALED – including details on personal trainer prize public…
Manager Jim Goodwin following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat at Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Where is the pride in playing for Aberdeen, a famous club who…
Gillian Sibeth has been appointed Duncan and Todd Group's product development manager.
Duncan and Todd group appoints product development manager
CR0040248 18-12-22 Planning to do a Jingle at the Tills piece since it's the last full weekend before Christmas In pic........ Shoppers on Union Street Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Retailers key to driving forward Scotland's economy this year
CR0039883 Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Calvin Gallon NEEDS ID by David McPhee Picture by Chris Sumner Taken..............1/12/22
Attacker who taped disabled man to mobility scooter could be released from prison early
To go with story by Keith Findlay. call for more flights from Wick Picture shows; Wick John O'Groats Airport. Wick John O'Groats Airport. Supplied by Google Street View Date; 26/01/2023
Give us more flights from Wick, says north MP Jamie Stone
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. John Low died in the Somme in WW1 leaving behind Ada, his heart-broken sweetheart. Picture shows; 2Lt John Low from Turrif. n/a. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
'His memory is all I have to love now': Moving tale of Turriff war…
14 deaths have been recorded across Grampian over a 24 hour period. NHS Grampian.
How pioneering NHS Grampian cancer research is helping patients and staff recruitment

Editor's Picks

Most Commented