Lewis Capaldi’s P&J Live show breaks Scottish indoor crowd record

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Last night Lewis Capaldi played in front of the largest indoor arena crowd in Scotland after his Aberdeen show completely sold out.

P&J Live broke its own record which was previously held by Scottish singer Gerry Cinnamon who sold 14,805 tickets when he played the north-east venue in summer 2019.

Monday’s show saw Lewis perform in front of 14,951 adoring fans. Aberdeen music fans were quick to sell out P&J Live – the largest indoor arena in Scotland and fifth largest in the UK – when tickets went up for grabs in late October 2022.

The singer’s whole UK tour has sold out, with Lewis tweeting at the time that he was “completely lost for words”.

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live, said last night’s show was “absolutely phenomenal”.

“The perfect blend of humour and pure talent, Lewis entertained the record-breaking crowd with new music, some classic hits and gave us a few laughs along the way,” she added.

“This is a fantastic accolade for P&J Live and is exactly what the venue was built for. We would like to thank DF Concerts & Events for bringing Lewis up the north-east of Scotland and to his fans for all their continued support – we couldn’t do it without you.

“We look forward to continuing to bring a variety of world-class acts to the region.”

Lewis Capaldi breaks Scottish record in Aberdeen

The concert – part of his His Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent tour – marked the first time the Scottish singing sensation performed at the Aberdeen venue following his March 2020 gig – the last P&J Live show before the UK went into lockdown.

The P&J reviewer said Lewis “cemented his legendary status” when he took the the stage last night to perform some of his biggest hits, including Someone You Loved, Grace and Hold Me While You Wait.

Opening with recent hit Forget Me, it was almost impossible to hear his pitch-perfect tones above the roar of the audience almost out-doing him with a sing-a-long.

You can read the full review below:

Our photographer Darrell Benns also attended the event to capture the atmosphere and the fans arriving to see the show.

Take a look through our gallery to see if you can spot yourself or your friends and family… and enjoy watching Lewis Capaldi in action.

You might also like…