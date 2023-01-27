Acting legend Liza Goddard promises Aberdeen audiences two hours of laughter – Relatively Speaking

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Relatively speaking, it’s just as well Alan Ayckbourn’s comedy of errors is firmly set in the era before mobile phones, says its star, acting legend Liza Goddard.

“It hasn’t been updated because if you did it today, a mobile phone would just ruin everything,” said Liza, of the show which is built on a series of comic misunderstandings and mistaken identities.

“It’s so clever and wonderful when it comes to the confusions of the people involved. If only somebody wasn’t so polite and said: ‘What on earth are you talking about?’ the whole thing would fall apart.”

So it’s just as well there were no iPhones to sort quickly things out in 1968, the year Relatively Speaking premiered, said Liza – “The whole thing would only last about 10 minutes.”

Relatively Speaking at His Majesty’s is a timeless comedy classic

For all that it is almost 55 years old, Liza – who has had a glittering acting career over almost six decades – said the comedy which made Ayckbourn a household name is as popular as ever precisely because it is a timeless piece of work.

“It’s about human nature and the relationships between men and women that Ayckbourn gets so brilliantly. It’s a very funny play and it’s just two hours of laughing.”

The story centres around the newly-coupled Greg and Ginny. When she announces she’s going to visit her parents, he finds a scribbled address and follows her to the family home to ask for her hand in marriage.

He finds Philip and Sheila enjoying a quiet sunny Sunday morning breakfast in their garden. The only thing is, they’re not Ginny’s parents. Confusion and comedy ensue.

Liza is delighted to be playing Sheila who finds herself at the centre of a dizzying series of misunderstandings and chaotic laughter.

“She’s quite simple in many ways. She doesn’t know what the hell is going on, but she embraces it, sort of goes with it and has a marvellous time. Everyone else is more convoluted, I think.”

Liza Goddard was one of the most famous faces on TV in the 1980s

The actor is no stranger to Ayckbourn’s work, having now starred in several of his plays and still loves working with him.

And she is fulsome in her praise of the Olivier and Tony award-winning playwright, who she doesn’t believe has the recognition he deserves.

“The trouble is he’s so prolific and people take him for granted as he’s written so many great plays. Even his not-so-great plays are still brilliant and if they were written by someone else as a new play, they’d be hailed as a genius.”

Recognition is something, however, which Liza is more than used to herself from her television work.

She had her first taste of fame starring in the iconic Australian series Skippy The Bush Kangaroo in the 1960s. “I was just a girl,” said Liza.

Moving to the UK, she became one of the most famous faces on television in the 1970s and 80s with shows such as Take Three Girls, The Brothers, Bergerac and the charades panel show Give Us A Clue.

And she was very much on the celebrity circuit of the era, with marriages to Doctor Who star Colin Baker and singer Alvin Stardust.

Liza Goddard shares the secret of her long career ahead of HMT show

These days she is very much a major presence on UK stages, seemingly constantly on tour with classic dramas, whether it’s an Ayckbourn work or a Wilde play.

So, what is the secret of her longevity?

“I think it’s just because I say yes to everything – and always having to earn a living. I’ve never been one of those who earned a fortune and this is the only thing I know how to do.

“Also, I enjoy it. It’s what keeps you young, working with young people and learning new lines,” said Liza, who recently celebrated her 73rd birthday.

And she has wise words for the generation of actors coming after her.

“I think most of the young actors probably want to do film or telly. When I was a young actress and came over here from Australia I had a very sensible agent who said ‘do theatre, keep doing theatre’ so between every telly job I did lots of theatre. Theatre will always stand you in good stead, so do it if you can.”

Liza Goddard’s message for folk coming to see Relatively Speaking

For now, though, she has a simple message to Aberdeen audiences coming to see Relatively Speaking at His Majesty’s.

“Leave all the worries about the state of the world outside, walk into that beautiful theatre and just laugh for two hours.”

Relatively Speaking is at His Majesty’s Theatre from Tuesday January 31 to Saturday February 4. For information and tickets go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

