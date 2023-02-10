Quiz: Put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With Jersey Boys and Spectra thrilling Aberdonians this week, and Eden Court announcing the return of its flagship summer festival Under Canvas, it’s been a great few days in the world of arts and entertainment.

So, inspired by these shows and events, we’ve pulled together an entertainment quiz.

Have a go and see if you win a standing ovation for your stage, screen and music knowledge – or is it a curtain down on your performance?

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

We publish a new entertainment quiz every Friday. Click here if you wish to take our past quizzes.